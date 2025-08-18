Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes battle San Diego FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to San Diego FC 2-1 on Sunday at PayPal Park in front of 17,546 fans.

After a scoreless first half where San Jose outshot San Diego 9-2, the Earthquakes continued to apply pressure on the visitors. Finally, in minute 72, the Quakes broke the deadlock when SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos was about to clear the ball and second-half substitute Noel Buck charged him to cause a deflection. An opportunistic Josef Martínez pounced on the loose ball in the box, dribbled around a defender, and knocked it in to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

However, SDFC would answer in the 81st minute, equalizing when a Franco Negri cross from the left wing was headed home by Marcus Ingvartsen. Three minutes later, the visitors caught the Quakes in transition and Anders Dreyer netted the decisive goal for the 2-1 final margin.

The Black and Blue travel to Houston next Saturday, Aug. 23, when they face Houston Dynamo FC. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on thesportsleader.com / KNBR's YouTube channel (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

Today's match marks the first meeting between the Quakes and MLS expansion club San Diego FC. San Jose is now ninth in the Western Conference with 32 points (8-11-8) while San Diego stays in first with 52 points (16-7-4).

It was also Autism Awareness Night, where the first 200 fans who bought a special-event ticket benefiting autism organizations received a limited-edition poster illustrated by artist Shane Tarkington, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2. Quakes Sporting Director/Head Coach Bruce Arena joined his grandson Holden, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age, in the ceremonial First Kick with his mother Jenny and father Kenny, who is currently an FC Cincinnati assistant coach. Comedian Ron Funches, whose son was also diagnosed with autism, fired the ceremonial pregame siren.

DeJuan Jones is the only Quakes player who had previously faced San Diego FC. The defender tallied an assist against San Diego with former club Columbus Crew on March 15, 2025.

Cristian Espinoza had three key passes to run his league-leading total to 89. His 12 assists are still good for fourth in MLS (tied).

Josef Martínez's 72nd-minute goal was his 12th of the season and 128th of his MLS career, good for sixth on the all-time list.

Daniel had one save to increase his total to 82, good for seventh in the league.

After scoring once today, the Quakes are now tied for fourth in the league for team goals (50), behind Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF (53) and San Diego FC (52).

The Earthquakes continue to lead MLS in expected goals (55.73).

Connections between the two rosters were plenty. Defender Oscar Verhoeven is currently on loan to San Diego FC from the Earthquakes. The Pleasant Hill, CA, native joined former Quakes midfielder Aníbal Godoy at the new SoCal side. Former Quakes assistant coach Luciano Fusco joined San Diego FC for the 2025 season. Fusco joined the Earthquakes in 2018 and held roles as Quakes Academy head coach, assistant coach of Quakes II (now The Town FC) in MLS NEXT Pro and Quakes first-team assistant coach from 2022-25.

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 2 San Diego FC

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 74°F Sunny

Attendance: 17,546

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Joe Dickerson

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Jeffery Swartzel

4th Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Josef Martínez (unassisted) 72'

SDFC (1-1) - Marcus Ingvartsen (Franco Negri) 81'

SDFC (1-2) - Anders Dreyer (Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher McVey) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Daniel (caution) 80'

SDFC - Manu Duah (caution) 83'

SDFC - Anders Dreyer (caution) 84'

SDFC - Emmanuel Boateng (caution) 86'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 89'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Bruno Wilson, Daniel Munie, Dave Romney; DeJuan Jones, Vítor Costa (Jamar Ricketts 87'), Beau Leroux (Noel Buck 71'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ian Harkes 71'); Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango (Ousseni Bouda 82'), Josef Martínez (Preston Judd 82').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Max Floriani, Nick Lima, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 45%; SHOTS: 18; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 11; xG: 1.8

SAN DIEGO FC: CJ Dos Santos (GK); Aiden Harangi (Franco Negri 38'), Manu Duah, Luca Bombino, Christopher McVey, Jeppe Tverskov, Onni Valakari (Pedro Soma 75'), Anibal Godoy (Marcus Ingvartsen 64'), Tomas Angel (Luca De La Torre 38'), David Vazquez (Emmanuel Boateng 75'), Anders Dreyer.

Substitutes not used: Duran Ferree (GK), Corey Baird, Paddy McNair, Ian Pilcher.

POSS.: 55%; SHOTS: 5; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 14; xG: 0.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's performance today:

"I think we had opportunities to get a second goal. We weren't clean enough in and around the penalty area. Somebody told me we had 12 shots inside the penalty area. I think technically we didn't play well inside the penalty area. Our touch, or getting a shot off quicker wasn't there. We had too many shots blocked. We had chances to get the second goal as well."

"We converted three points in our favor to no points in the closing minutes of the game. So there's no excuses for that. I would say a poorly coached team, to be able to walk off the field with zero points after the 81st minute."

On the late second-half substitutions, especially Noel:

"I thought we were a little fatigued at that point. It was a game that required a lot of energy, and I thought bringing in some fresh legs could help. Obviously, Buck helped us. I don't think that's why we lost the game by any means."

On dealing with injuries throughout this season:

"If you look at the team tonight, [Josef] Martínez has missed games with injuries. [Chicho] Arango missed games. [Cristian] Espinosa has missed games. [Vítor] Costa missed games. [DeJuan] Jones has missed games. These are with injuries. [Bruno] Wilson missed games with injuries. [Daniel] Munie missed games with injuries. Daniel missed games with injuries. So it's been throughout the year. I think [Beau] Leroux has not been injured, and maybe [Dave] Romney. That's it out of our 11 players that started tonight. So we haven't had established a great consistency. There's no excuses. Everybody has injuries and suspensions."

On the addition and potential of midfielder Ronaldo Vieira:

"We'll see. Part of the reason why we got him here was to have an experienced player in the middle of the field. Hopefully he can be a leader. It's going to take a little time. Obviously, he just received his work permit. He's obviously not ready to play 90 minutes. He'll be in full training next week, and we'll see."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER NOEL BUCK

On his key play that set up a goal:

"The goalkeeper took a step back, and I jumped on it. Obviously he didn't expect it and it turned out well for us."

On the defensive breakdown that led to two goals:

"I think it's just a lack of concentration and commitment from all of us. It's a team sport. Everybody has to be brought in, myself included. When we don't play as a team, don't keep working hard as a team, things like this can happen, especially if it's a good team."

On Head Coach Bruce Arena's trust in him:

"It's great for me to have someone have my back. I'm still a young player and to have a coach that sees something in me is really great."

On building chemistry with the team:

"It really helped having a lot of guys I've played with before. At the beginning it was good to have people to talk to, to be able to get introduced to other people. Something about this group that's great is we have a lot of really good people, which is important to have on this team. When you have people that are willing to work for each other and willing to back each other up, it's really great to have, especially coming into a new group. It was really great to have lots of leaders help me out, help me get sorted. The environment is great here, and I really like everyone here."

On the steps needed to make the playoffs:

"I think we have a really good team. The issue is getting over the line, keeping the winning lead. It's unfortunate, but I know we will keep the belief of making playoffs and win our next games. With the quality we have, we should be able to do that."

