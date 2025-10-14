Earthquakes Announce Performance Nutrition Partnership with Thomas Cuisine

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Thomas Cuisine have announced a new performance nutrition partnership, marking the foodservice management company's latest expansion into professional sports. The partnership, which officially launched in June 2025, brings Thomas Cuisine's REAL food philosophy and athlete-first fueling strategies to the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro teams through tailored meals, snacks and nutrition plans designed to enhance performance and recovery.

As one of MLS' original clubs since the league's inception in 1996, the Earthquakes are based in the heart of Silicon Valley and play their home matches at PayPal Park, a soccer-specific stadium renowned for its passionate fan base and community-focused approach. The team's commitment to innovation and excellence made them a natural partner for Thomas Cuisine's personalized and high-performance foodservice model.

"Thomas Cuisine is a proven foodservice provider with excellent service," said Ron Shinault, Earthquakes Director of Health and Performance. "That was a defining quality of why we selected to work with them to improve the performance and quality of what we provide to our players."

Unlike traditional sports nutrition providers, Thomas Cuisine focuses on whole, minimally processed ingredients. Their REAL food philosophy-an acronym that stands for robust flavor, exceptional ingredients, avoiding additives and loaded with nutrients-results in everything being prepared from scratch, from corn tortillas and performance bars to custom smoothies. Menus reflect both performance requirements and player preferences, with ingredients locally sourced from partners like SF Fine Bakery, General Produce, KeHe Distributors and regional Yerba Maté vendors.

"This partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes is an incredible opportunity for Thomas Cuisine to bring our REAL food philosophy to the world of professional soccer," shares Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine. "We're proud to support the Quakes with a performance nutrition program that's fully aligned with the team's goals. From guiding recovery through diet to supporting game day and everything in between, our team is hands-on, responsive and deeply invested in helping athletes thrive."

The synergy between nutrition and athletic performance is tantamount to the success of the partnership. Thomas Cuisine's on-site Foodservice Director Jayne Pinsky also serves as the Earthquakes' Performance Dietitian, creating a direct connection between the kitchen and the team's needs on the field. Every meal, snack and supplement is thoughtfully designed to support the players' training, recovery and overall performance goals.

"This isn't one-size-fits-all fueling," says Liz Oba-Killinger, REAL Food Mission Ambassador for Thomas Cuisine. "Our team works hand-in-hand with players and staff to provide the right meals for the right moments, from macro-balanced menus and anti-inflammatory foods to nutrition plans for injury recovery. It's about helping each athlete get what they need to show up at their best-on and off the field."







Major League Soccer Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.