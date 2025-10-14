Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s Set to Compete in Inaugural MESSI CUP

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 team is set for a new challenge as it prepares to participate in the inaugural edition of the MESSI CUP, a groundbreaking youth football competition bringing together some of the world's most prestigious clubs and their top U-16 players.

The MESSI CUP organized by 525 Rosario, the production company founded by Lionel Messi, is designed to set a new global standard for youth football. More than just a tournament, it is a live event series and digital-first platform that merges sport, culture, and innovation. Its mission is to create long-term value for athletes as they build their futures, for communities uniting around the passion of the game, and for brands seeking authentic and lasting partnerships in football's next chapter.

Tournament Overview

Our Academy's U-16s will participate alongside the U-16 categories of: FC Barcelona, Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell's Old Boys, Atlético de Madrid, and Chelsea FC.

Over the course of six days, these teams will compete in 18 matches across Inter Miami's facilities, including Chase Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center.

Beyond the pitch, the event will celebrate football's cultural and social impact. The Faena Forum will host an industry summit gathering thought leaders from sports, culture, and business, while Pao by Paul Qui will stage the official Messi Cup Summit Party, establishing the event as a unique blend of elite football and cultural celebration.

Competition Format

The competition will feature two groups of four teams, each playing in a round-robin format over the first three days. The top teams will then advance to the playoff stage, which will determine final rankings.

The final day will feature the third-place match and the championship final, both to be held at Chase Stadium, where the first-ever MESSI CUP champion will be crowned.

A Vision Beyond the Game

At its core, the MESSI CUP is driven by a clear purpose and a bold vision for the future of football. It is more than competition-it is a catalyst: where talent becomes legacy, where culture drives innovation, and where a global community unites around the next era of the game.

On the pitch and across the world, the MESSI CUP will inspire players, ignite passion, and shape the future of football.

Ticket Information

Fans will be able to attend the tournament by purchasing ticketings at www.messicup.com.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







