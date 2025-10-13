Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s Shine at LALIGA FC FUTURES

The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-13 team, representing the 2013 age group, took part in the ninth edition of the prestigious LALIGA FC FUTURES International Soccer Tournament. A tournament that featured several youth teams from some of the world's top clubs, including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, and more.

Our Academy opened the tournament with a strong showing against Miami Fútbol Academy Rush U-13, earning a 3-1 victory to kick off their campaign in style. Julián Yema, Davheed Porter, and Sebastián Girona found the back of the net to secure the first three points for Inter Miami.

In their second group stage match, the U-13s continued their dominant form with a commanding 4-0 win over CF Monterrey. Goals from Ben Ehrenstein, Benjamín Suárez, Davheed Porter, and Mateo Luna sealed the victory and propelled the team into the quarterfinals with a perfect group-stage record.

In the knockout stage, the team faced a challenging test against CR Flamengo, ultimately falling 2-0 against the Brazilian powerhouse to end a memorable run for our Academy.

Participation in the LALIGA FC FUTURES offered a valuable opportunity for Inter Miami CF's Academy to compete on the international stage and test itself against elite youth talent from around the globe.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

