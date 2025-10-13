Nashville SC Notes Week of October 13, 2025

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Champion, Nashville Soccer Club (16W-11L-6D, sixth place in the Eastern Conference table), will conclude its 2025 Major League Soccer regular season when it hosts Inter Miami CF (18W-7L-8D, third place in the East) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18 at GEODIS Park for MLS Decision Day and Fan Appreciation Night presented by GEODIS.

The Boys in Gold can finish as high as fourth or as low as eighth in the Eastern Conference depending on the outcome of their match and other results across the East. With a win, and then a loss by Charlotte FC (18W-13L-2D, fourth in the East) and a loss or draw by New York City FC (17W-11L-5D, fifth in the East), Nashville will secure a top four spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage during the First Round of the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. If the team drops to eighth place, it will host the Wild Card Match scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by GEODIS includes an exclusive photo opportunity with the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, a variety of in-stadium giveaways, and the 2025 Nashville SC Riff Off Champion playing during the pre-match guitar riff.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will make its first-ever appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs when it travels to face Chattanooga FC on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. CT at Finley Stadium with the winner advancing to the Second Round.

MEDIA NOTES:

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding Entering Decision Day:

Nashville SC

is sixth in the Eastern Conference (54 points), just two points back of fourth-place CLT and fifth-place NYC

can clinch a top four seed and home-field advantage during the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a win and a CLT loss and NYC loss or draw

is tied with MIA and SEA for the third-best home record in MLS this season with 36 points (11W-2L-3D) behind CLT (12W-3L-1D, 37 points) and PHI (12W-1L-4D, 40 points)

is 14W-2L-3D at GEODIS Park across all competitions this season (MLS + Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

has the second-most expected goals (xG) in MLS this season with 67.13 behind league-leading VAN (74.23)

owns the seventh-best goal differential in MLS this season at +16 behind MIN (+18), SD (+19), MIA (+23), PHI (+24), LAFC (+25) and league-leading VAN (+29)

has conceded the fifth-fewest goals in MLS this season with 40 (also CIN) behind LAFC (38), MIN (37), VAN (36) and league-leading PHI (33)

is the only team in MLS to have two players rank in the top 12 in goal contributions this season: Sam Surridge (seventh with 23 goals, five assists) and Hany Mukhtar (eighth with 16 goals, 11 assists)

has the fourth-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 31 behind CHI (34), MIA (35) and league-leading MIN (37)

is 4W-6L-5D all-time against MIA (MLS Regular Season and Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup)

is 3W-1L-3D all-time against MIA at GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium (MLS Regular Season and Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup)

is 3W-1L-1D all-time on MLS Decision Day

is 74W-63L-63D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 45W-20L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-45L-45D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 50W-51L-51D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-40L-38D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-9L-10D all-time during October (regular season)

Bryan Acosta made his first MLS regular season start as a Boy in Gold during the club's last match on Oct. 4 at MTL

Chris Applewhite will return to Nashville this week after representing the United States Under-19 Men's National Team at its training camp in Marbella, Spain

Tyler Boyd made his first start since July 13, 2024 during the club's last match on Oct. 4 at MTL after tearing his ACL on July 17, 2024

Teal Bunbury scored against MIA as a member of NE on July 21, 2021

Matthew Corcoran will return to Nashville on Tuesday after representing the United States at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ where he appeared in all five matches (two starts) and registered two assists in the run to the Quarterfinals

Dan Lovitz is the only Nashville SC player to start all 10 of the club's regular season matches against MIA

Jack Maher leads the team and is tied with Christopher McVey of SD and Yevhen Cherberko of CLB for fourth in MLS this season with 92.8% passing accuracy (minimum 1,600 passes completed) behind league-leading Edwin Cerrillo of LA (93.1%)

Hany Mukhtar

has nine career goal contributions (five goals, four assists) against MIA across all competitions

has appeared in all 10 of Nashville SC's regular season matches against MIA (eight starts)

is second on the team and eighth in MLS this season with 27 goal contributions (16 goals, 11 assists)

is third in MLS this season with 63 shots on target behind Lionel Messi of MIA (67) and league-leading Denis Bouanga of LAFC (69)

is third in MLS this season with 123 shots behind Denis Bouanga of LAFC (144) and league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (150)

is fifth in MLS this season with 19.29 expected goals (xG) behind CHI's Hugo Cuypers (20.88), LAFC's Denis Bouanga (21.16), NYC's Alonso Martinez (22.66), and teammate Sam Surridge (24.05)

leads the team and is fifth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 229.29 miles behind Alhassan Yusuf of NE (229.44 miles), Jeppe Tverskov of SD (230.64 miles), Anders Dreyer of SD (232.98 miles), and league-leading Marcel Hartel of STL (250.02 miles)

Alex Muyl

has two career regular season assists against MIA, both with Nashville SC

has appeared in all 10 of Nashville SC's regular season matches against MIA (six starts)

Andy Najar

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville SC

is tied with Andrew Gutman of CHI for the third-most assists by a defender this season with 10 behind Kai Wagner of PHI (11) and league-leading Jordi Alba of MIA (14)

has the third-most goal contributions by a defender this season with 12 (two goals, 10 assists) behind Andrew Gutman of CHI and Kai Wagner of PHI with 13 and league-leading Jordi Alba of MIA with 20

will return to Nashville this week after representing Honduras in the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifiers against Costa Rica (started in team's scoreless draw) and Haiti (Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. CT)

Jacob Shaffleburg

recorded his first career brace during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw against MIA on March 7, 2024 during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

will return to Nashville this week after representing Canada in international friendlies against Australia (logged 27 minutes as a substitute in 1-0 loss) and Colombia (Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT)

Sam Surridge

is third in MLS' Golden Boot race with 23 goals behind Denis Bouanga of LAFC with 24 and league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA with 26

leads MLS this season with 24.05 expected goals (xG)

scored his 23rd MLS goal of the season and 29th across all competitions during the club's last match on Oct. 4 at MTL

is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the most MLS goals in a single season (23) in Nashville SC history

has scored the third-most goals in a single regular season by a UK born player (23) behind Bradley Wright-Phillips (24 in 2016; 27 in 2014)

leads the team lead and is seventh in MLS goal contributions this season with 28 (23 goals, five assists) behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (44)

is tied with Denis Bouanga of LAFC for the most MLS hat tricks this season with two

has two career goal contributions (one goal, one assist) against MIA across all competitions

Xavier Valdez will return to Nashville this week after representing the Dominican Republic in its international friendly against Uruguay (started 1-0 loss)

Joe Willis

has three clean sheets and a 1.06 goals against average (GAA) in nine career regular season appearances against MIA, all with Nashville SC

recorded a shutout during Nashville's 3-0 win over MIA on Nov. 20, 2020 during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is in a four-way tie for the fourth-most shutouts this season with 9 behind league-leading Yohei Takaoka of VAN with 13

has the third-lowest GAA in MLS this season at 1.21 behind Yohei Takaoka of VAN with 1.09 and league-leading Hugo Lloris of LAFC with 1.05 (minimum 30 games played)

is tied with C.J. dos Santos of SD and Roman Celentano of CIN for the third-most wins in MLS this season with 16 behind Hugo Lloris of LAFC and Kristijan Kahlina of CLT with 17 and league-leading Yohei Takaoka of VAN with 18

Patrick Yazbek

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville

will return to Nashville this week after representing Australia in international friendlies against Canada (logged 32 minutes as a substitute in 1-0 win) and the United States (Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT)

Walker Zimmerman scored during Nashville SC's 5-1 win against MIA on Sept. 22, 2021







