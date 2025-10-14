LAFC Weekly

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC concludes the 2025 Regular Season with a road trip to face the Colorado Rapids on MLS Decision Day this Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera, and 1230 AM KYPA).

The Black & Gold, now 17-8-8 (59 points) in MLS play, have already secured home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC holds an 8-4-1 all-time regular season record vs. Colorado and is 2-1-0 against the Rapids this season after knocking the Rocky Mountain side out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in March and defeating them 3-0 at BMO Stadium in July.

Returning from international play after missing the last two LAFC matches, forwards Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min will look to continue their record-setting scoring pace. Between August 23 and October 5, Bouanga and Son combined to score 18 goals for LAFC, setting a new MLS record for consecutive goals scored by a duo., Bouanga, who is in a heated race with Lionel Messi to finish as the league's top scorer this season, is one goal away from reaching 100 goals in all competitions in his LAFC career.

The match against Colorado will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.







