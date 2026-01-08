Goalkeeper Cabral Carter Joins LAFC from LAFC2
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced that goalkeeper Cabral Carter has joined the team from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 on a contract that runs through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.
Carter initially joined the club in February 2025, featuring as the starting goalkeeper for LAFC2. He started 19 of the team's 28 regular-season matches, recording four shutouts in 1,710 minutes played. The 6-foot-2 shot-stopper also featured in both of the team's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, helping the Black & Gold to a 7-1 win against FC Arizona in the First Round.
Previously, the Los Angeles native played three seasons from 2022-2024 at the University of Pittsburgh where he posted a 10-5 record with four clean sheets in his final season.
Carter was a charter member of the LAFC Academy in 2016 before also playing for what is now LAFC SoCal Youth (formerly Real SoCal) and spending one season with USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights in 2022.
Name: Cabral Carter
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 21
Height: 6'2"
Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA
Citizenship: United States
Last Club: LAFC2
TRANSACTION: Cabral Carter has joined LAFC from LAFC2 on a contract that runs through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.
