Nashville SC Waives Forward Tyler Boyd
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has waived forward Tyler Boyd effective Jan. 8. Under MLS rules, Boyd will remain on waivers for a 48-hour claiming period.
Transaction: Nashville SC waives forward Tyler Boyd effective Jan. 8.
