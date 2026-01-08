Nashville SC Waives Forward Tyler Boyd

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has waived forward Tyler Boyd effective Jan. 8. Under MLS rules, Boyd will remain on waivers for a 48-hour claiming period.

Transaction: Nashville SC waives forward Tyler Boyd effective Jan. 8.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.