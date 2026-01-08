Colorado Rapids Acquire Midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from RC Lens

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from RC Lens of Ligue 1 on a contract through the 2028-29 season with club options for 2029-30 and 2030-31. Ojderian will occupy an international roster spot and will join the team upon the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to bring a player of Hamzat's caliber into our group," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He brings outstanding physical presence, defensive discipline and explosiveness to our midfield. He's an ideal fit for Matt's system and is motivated and hungry to continue his own development and contribute to our success."

Ojediran, 22, joins the club after spending the past two seasons with French first division side RC Lens. The defensive midfielder made a total of 17 appearances with Lens in Ligue 1, logging one goal. Ojediran also spent time with the club's second team, making five appearances with RC Lens II since joining the club in 2024.

"Hamzat is a brilliant addition to the squad," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He has the elite mentality, technical ability and physicality we need in order to compete at the highest level. He brings excellent experience of European football and his identity of breaking up play and stopping opposition counter-attacks will help us impose our dominant style. Throughout our discussions, it was clear he had a winning mentality and we believe he'll be a great fit."

The Lagos, Nigeria, native began his professional career with KF Egnatia of the Albanian first division, where he made 12 first-team appearances and also featured once with the club's U21 side, as part of the squad that captured the 2022-23 Albanian Cup. Ojediran was later loaned to Hungarian side Debrecen VSC during the 2023 season before completing a permanent move ahead of the 2023-24 Nemzeti Bajnokság season. While in Hungary, Ojediran made 34 total appearances across all competitions, logging three goals and three assists. Following the season, Ojediran made the move over to RC Lens in a club-record transfer for Debrecen.

Internationally, Ojediran has represented Nigeria at the youth national team at the U17 level. In 2019, the midfielder appeared in all four matches for Nigeria during the FIFA U17 World Cup.

