International Duty Update: Silvetti Shining for Argentina at FIFA U-20 World Cup
Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF attacker Mateo Silvetti is currently on international duty competing with Argentina's U-20 national team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Argentina are now set to take on Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 15 (7 p.m. ET kick off), with Silvetti looking to continue his scoring run in the knockout stage after finding the back of the net in the Round of 16 and the Quarterfinals.
Silvetti has made four appearances so far at the U-20 World Cup, contributing two key strikes and an assist in the process. First, he scored in Argentina's 4-0 victory against Nigeria in the Round of 16, followed by a crucial strike in the 2-0 win over Mexico in the Quarterfinals to secure La Albiceleste's spot in the Semifinals. The 19-year old attacker had previously recorded an assist in Argentina's 1-3 win against Cuba in the group stage.
"I'm very happy with the win, it's what we came here for. It's always nice to help the team by scoring," said Silvetti after his goal in the Quarterfinals.
Tune in to support Silvetti and Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Semifinals
Broadcast in the U.S: Telemundo, Fox Sports, NBC Universo
