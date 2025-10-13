Houston Dynamo Football Club Hire Nicolò Zini as Chief Revenue Officer

Published on October 13, 2025

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced the appointment of Nicolò Zini as Chief Revenue Officer, a key addition to the Club's executive leadership team as it continues its trajectory toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup and beyond. A seasoned sports business executive with extensive global experience, Zini brings a proven record of driving revenue growth, building world-class partnerships and leading high-performing teams including FC Barcelona, Inter Miami CF and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

In his new role, Zini will oversee all revenue-generating initiatives across the Dynamo and Dash, including partnerships, ticketing, premium hospitality and third-party event booking. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding the Club's commercial footprint, while positioning Shell Energy Stadium as a premier destination for live sports and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicolò to Houston and are excited to see the impact he will make in our global city given the depth of his soccer experience," said HDFC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "With his leadership, we will elevate our offerings of unique partnerships and experiences designed to create value for fans and partners as we continue to elevate our club and community before, during and after the World Cup."

Zini joins Houston after serving as Vice President of Commercial Development for the Miami Host Committee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he led supporter and donor strategy, premium hospitality sales, and activations for global partners. Previously, as Vice President of Partnerships for Inter Miami CF, he helped the club secure multi-million-dollar sponsorships, naming rights and front-of-jersey deals during a pivotal stage of its growth, beginning two years prior to the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Earlier in his career, Zini was part of the FC Barcelona Americas leadership team, playing a central role in the club's commercial expansion across the region. Among his notable achievements were closing the first-ever FC Barcelona Women's jersey partnership with Stanley Black & Decker and contributing to the commercial strategy for the ESPAI Barça project-Barcelona's historic stadium renovation and global brand relaunch.

A native of Milan, Italy, Zini is fluent in Italian, Spanish and English, and holds degrees from Warner University (Sports Management) and New York University (Master's in Sport Business).

"The opportunity to join Houston Dynamo Football Club at this moment of growth and momentum for soccer is incredibly exciting," said Zini. "Houston is one of the most diverse and globally connected cities in the world; a true crossroads of cultures united by a shared passion for the beautiful game. The Club has the leadership, vision, and community foundation to become one of the most dynamic organizations in North American soccer, and I'm eager to help push that ambition even higher. I look forward to building innovative partnerships and unforgettable experiences that celebrate this city's energy and bring our fans, partners, and community even closer to the sport we all love."

Zini's appointment was the result of a nationwide search for dynamic leadership, led by Quantum Sports & Entertainment Group. This important hire reinforces Houston Dynamo FC's commitment to becoming the leading soccer organization in the region-both on and off the pitch-as it positions itself for a landmark era in the sport's history.







