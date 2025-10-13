Sporting KC Weekly

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will conclude the 2025 campaign with the team's season finale against the Houston Dynamo at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday on Fan Appreciation Night at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets are available on SeatGeek and the Fan Appreciation Night festivities will include 50% off all adidas product and 50% off all scarves at SportingStyle stores as well as free popcorn on the Mazuma Plaza pregame and discounts on value menu items at stadium concessions throughout the game.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 6 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

The annual Sporting Invitational golf tournament will take place at 10 a.m. today at the Loch Lloyd Country Club in Belton, Missouri. The event will include participation from past and present Sporting Kansas City players with proceeds going to support The Victory Project in its mission to enhance the lives of children battling cancer as well as creating inclusive opportunities through soccer for youth with disabilities and limited financial resources.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team during the FIFA international window. Canada will play Colombia at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey in an international friendly as the national team continues preparations for FIFA World Cup 26.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including new Sporting Kansas City items for the fall season.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Missouri and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kan. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday by hosting Chicago Fire FC in a doubleheader at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday's schedule kicks off at 12 p.m. CT with the U-15's taking the field before the U-16's and U-18's play at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.