New York City FC Set to Host Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Matches at Yankee Stadium
Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced the Club intends to host Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs home matches at Yankee Stadium. This year's postseason berth marks the Boys in Blue's ninth Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance over the past ten seasons.
New York City FC's schedule and opponent for Round One will be confirmed following the conclusion of the MLS Regular Season. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets to home matches at ticketmaster.com/nycfc once on-sale for the general public is announced.
City Members will receive additional communication in the coming days with information regarding their tickets for the Club's playoff campaign. For ticket related inquiries, please contact a ticket representative or New York City FC Fan Services at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.
