Inter Miami CF Hosts Atlanta United for Last Regular Season Home Game

Inter Miami CF (17W-7L-8D, 59 points) is set for its final 2025 regular season home fixture this Saturday, Oct. 11, when the team hosts Atlanta United FC (5W-15L-12D, 27 points). Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase and the Final Regular Season Match at Chase Stadium!

Get ready for a night to remember, as Inter Miami celebrates YOU this Saturday during the Club's Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase!

Postmatch Special Moment

There will also be a special post-match presentation, so stay in your seats. You will hear from Inter Miami CF owners, see a recognition for Jordi Alba, and you could be one of the lucky ones to catch a prize thrown out by the players during their appreciation lap. And on your way out of the stadium, Splendor will be providing free water bottles.

Tickets

Grab your tickets to celebrate your loyalty and support, and the landmark that started it all, Chase Stadium!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami secured a 4-1 win at home over the New England Revolution last Saturday in MLS regular season action. Braces from legendary defender Jordi Alba and attacker Tadeo Allende led the team to victory, while captain Lionel Messi dished out three assists.

Historic Performance

Messi's performance in the win over New England was one for the history books. Our captain's hat trick of assists saw him reach a league-leading 41 goal contributions for the season, second only all-time to Carlos Vela's 49 goal contributions during the 2019 season.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Inter Miami currently sits third in the Eastern Conference table with a record of 17 wins, seven losses and eight draws for a total 59 points, having already clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth. Notably, with a win on Saturday Inter Miami would secure home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 56 of the team's 72 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 24 goals and currently is tied in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende is second with 11 goals, followed by Luis Suárez comes next with nine goals and Telasco Segovia with seven. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and one strike respectively.

Previously Against Atlanta United FC

Saturday's meeting will be the 19th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded seven wins, seven losses and four draws in the past encounters.

Last time the teams met was this March in regular season action, with Inter Miami claiming a 1-2 win on the road.

Scouting Atlanta United FC

Atlanta visits South Florida after falling 1-0 on the road against LAFC last Saturday. In all, the Georgia-based side has recorded five wins, 15 losses and 12 draws for a total 27 points and is 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta is out of contention for a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Forward Emmanuel Lattte Lath leads the team in goals with seven this regular season, while midfielder Miguel Almirón is the top assist provider with seven.







