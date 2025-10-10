Sounders FC Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day with Free Admission to the Burke Museum this Sunday, October 12

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced the club's plans to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, which takes place the second Monday of October each year in recognition of the history and contributions of Indigenous People and the Tribal Nations. This year, the Rave Green and the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture are partnering with King County Office of Equity and Racial and Social Justice (OERSJ) and KEXP to provide free entry to everyone visiting the museum on Sunday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT, with special appearances by former Sounder and Brand Ambassador Brad Evans and Sounders FC mascot Sammy the Sounder.

When at the Burke Museum, fans can enjoy a live broadcast with KEXP's Sounds of Survivance Hosts Kevin Sur and Tory J. from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT. In addition, the first 100 youth visitors also receive a free soccer ball courtesy of RAVE Foundation and all guests will also have the opportunity to enter to win an autographed Sounders FC "Salish Sea Kit". Fans are encouraged to visit the Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving, a special exhibit that showcases both historical and contemporary woven items through the seasonal cycle of weaving, from gathering materials and spinning wool to dyeing with natural ingredients and weaving intricate designs. Also on display Sounders FC's The Salish Sea Kit, a unique pattern derived from Coast Salish weaving traditions, developed in collaboration with three female Indigenous weavers representing the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes.

Fans can also visit Off the Rez Café - Seattle's first Native food truck and café owned by Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard - for one free Indian taco with choice of protein, courtesy of Sounders FC. Once there, fans should let the staff at Off the Rez know to charge their order to the Sounders FC tab or simply wear Sounders FC gear. The deal will be available until the tab runs out.

Located on the University of Washington campus, the Burke Museum is the Washington State Museum responsible for maintaining collections of natural history and cultural heritage. Through relationship-building, consultation and collaboration with tribes, the museum strives to share exhibits that are accurate in their interpretation and storytelling, bringing to the forefront Native expertise and knowledge, as well as appropriately preserving and providing access to Indigenous artifacts. The Burke Museum is located at 4303 Memorial Way NE, Seattle, Washington, 98195. Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday to Sunday. Parking at the Burke Museum is also free on Sundays.







