LA Galaxy Host FC Dallas on Central American Heritage Night, Tomorrow October 11

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will play FC Dallas for the second time in seven days at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, October 11 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass). The match will honor Central American Heritage with a portion of every ticket sold supporting Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatense (AFJA). AFJA is a Los Angeles-based non-profit youth soccer organization that focuses on providing organized sports access to children in underserved communities across Southern California and Central America.

LA Galaxy Against FC Dallas

Saturday's match marks the 95th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 42-39-13. Most recently, the Galaxy narrowly fell to Dallas 2-1 on Oct. 5, where Diego Fagundez scored his 79th MLS Regular Season career goal. Against Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 36-35-13 record in league play, a 2-1-0 record in the U.S. Open Cup, and a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 43 all-time regular season matches played on the road against Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 9-26-8 record.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, October 11 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Josh Eastern, Calen Carr

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jose Bauz, Nacho Garcia







Major League Soccer Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.