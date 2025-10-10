LAFC Travels to Face Austin FC for Sunday Night Soccer on October 12

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC continues its run towards the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs when the team takes its six-game winning streak on the road to face Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Oct. 12, and the game will be available to watch for free to all Apple TV+ subscribers, as well as on Xfinity and DIRECTV platforms. Fans can also listen on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles.

The Black & Gold, now 17-7-8 (59 points) in MLS play, sits in third place in the Western Conference and has secured home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC is 5-3-2 all-time against Austin in regular season play, including a 3-1-1 mark in the Texas capital, and has not lost on the road in league play since April 5 - a span of 11 matches. A win or tie for the Black & Gold in Austin would tie for the longest unbeaten road streak in MLS history (12 matches).

The match against Austin will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Austin FC

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Watch: Apple TV+, Xfinity, DIRECTV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)







