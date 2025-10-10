Nashville SC Weekly

Published on October 10, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Champion Nashville SC (16W-11L-6D) will conclude its 2025 Major League Soccer regular season when it hosts Inter Miami CF (17W-7L-8D) on Saturday, Oct. 18 at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT for MLS Decision Day and Fan Appreciation Night presented by GEODIS.

Nashville SC will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night by offering an exclusive photo opportunity with the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, hosting a variety of in-stadium giveaways, and featuring the 2025 Nashville SC Riff Off Champion during the pre-match guitar riff.

Following the match, the Boys in Gold will learn their first opponent in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, having already clinched their fifth post-season berth in six seasons during the clubs' 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 27 at GEODIS Park.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Nashville SC and defender Taylor Washington, who is the longest tenured Boy in Gold and winner of five-straight Nashville SC Humanitarian of the Year awards, will make a special announcement at GEODIS Park at 2 p.m. CT. Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Communications@nashvillesc.com by 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 14. An email confirmation with additional information will be shared with media approved to attend.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will make its first-ever appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs when it travels to face southern rival Chattanooga FC in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. CT at Finley Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF (Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs First Round: Huntsville City FC at Chattanooga FC (Sunday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







