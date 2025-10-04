Nashville SC Caps Championship Week with 1-1 Draw at CF Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Que. - Just three days after winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Nashville SC rounded out an unbeaten week (2W-0L-1D) across all competitions with a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal on Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo. Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player candidate Sam Surridge recorded the late leveler after connecting with midfielder Gastón Brugman and defender Jack Maher in the 81 st minute to secure back-to-back road results for the Boys in Gold.

State your case, Sam: Nashville's MVP and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Golden Boot winner Surridge continues to build his MLS MVP case with his 23 rd MLS goal of the season and 29 th goal across all competitions. Surridge's late-game tally tied Hany Mukhtar for the most MLS goals in a season in Nashville SC history, set in the German midfielder's 2022 MLS Landon Donovan MVP season. Surridge's goal also saw him jump up in the MLS Golden Boot race, tied for second at the final whistle with LAFC's Denis Bouanga (23 goals), only one goal behind MIA's league-leading Lionel Messi (24).

More goals, more history: Surridge, Brugman and Maher's goal marked further Nashville SC history in the 2025 season as the Boys in Gold set a new single-season high for most regular season goals (56). 17 different players have recorded regular season goal contributions in 2025, led by Designated Player duo Surridge (23 goals, five assists) and Mukhtar (16 goals, 11 assists).

Backstreet's Back(Boyd), Alright: Midfielder Tyler Boyd registered his first start of 2025 and first since July 13, 2024 Saturday afternoon. Boyd returned to the pitch for the first time in 409 days on Aug. 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park and has since registered four appearances (one start), 124 minutes and one assist for the Boys in Gold.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle due to the FIFA October international window until Oct. 18 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park for Decision Day and Fan Appreciation Day presented by GEODIS.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 14W-1L-3D when Sam Surridge scores this season

is 6W-1L-4D all-time vs. CF Montréal (regular season + playoffs)

is 2W-1L-2D all-time vs. CF Montréal (regular season) on the road

is 11W-3L-8D all-time vs. Canadian MLS teams (regular season + playoffs)

is 74W-63L-63D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-43L-30D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-45L-45D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 50W-51L-51D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-40L-38D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-9L-10D all-time in October (regular season + playoffs)

Bryan Acosta made his first MLS start for Nashville SC

Tyler Boyd made his first start since July 13, 2024 before tearing his ACL on July 17, 2024 vs. ORL

Gastón Brugman

recorded his third MLS assist of the season

led the team in distance covered with 7.11 miles

Alan Carleton made his second MLS appearance for Nashville SC as a short-term call-up from Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club

Jack Maher recorded his first assist and goal contribution of the season

Jonathan Pérez did not dress due to a thigh injury

Ahmed Qasem did not dress due to an ankle injury

Sam Surridge

scored his 23rd MLS goal of the season, his 29th across all competitions

is tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with Denis Bouanga (LAFC) at 23 goals behind league leader Lionel Messi (24)

tied Hany Mukhtar for the most MLS goals in a single season (23) in Nashville SC history

leads the team lead in MLS goal contributions this season with 28 (23 goals, five assists)

Joe Willis made one save

Walker Zimmerman led the match with 100% passing accuracy (minimum 80 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (16W-11L-6D) at CF Montréal (6W-17L-10D)

Oct. 4, 2025 - Stade Saputo

Final score:

NSH: 1

MTL: 1

Scoring summary:

MTL: Dante Sealy 9'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Gastón Brugman, Jack Maher) 81'

Discipline:

NSH: Jack Maher (Caution) 8'

MTL: Ivan Jamie (Caution) 64'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 69'

NSH: Andy Najar (Caution) 73'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 46'); Bryan Acosta (Patrick Yazbek 78'), Gastón Brugman (Eddi Tagseth 90' + 5), Hany Mukhtar, Tyler Boyd (Alan Carleton 67'), Alex Muyl (Jacob Shaffelburg 46'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Tate Schmitt, Jeisson Palacios, Teal Bunbury

MTL starters: Thomas Gillier; Jalen Neal, Brandan Craig, Luca Petrasso, Bode Hidalgo; Matty Longstaff (Fabian Herbers 65'), Ivan Jaime (Aleksandr Guboglo 65'), Victor Loturi, Dante Sealy, Olger Escobar; Prince Owusu (C) (Sunusi Ibrahim 76')

Substitutes: Jonathan Sirois, Sebastian Breza, Tom Pearce, Fernando Alvarez, Kwadwo Opoku, Bryce Duke

Match officials:

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Chris Wattam

AR2: Twayne Anderson

4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Jonathan Johnson

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 76 degrees and clear skies







