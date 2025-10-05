D.C. United Loses 1-0 to Charlotte FC in Final Home Match of the Season
Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United (5-18-10, 25 pts.) 0 v. 1 Charlotte FC (20-7-6, 66 pts.)
2025 MLS Regular Season
October 4, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
Player Notes
Goalkeeper Jordan Farr recorded three saves in 69 minutes after replacing Luis Barraza, who was sent off in the 21st minute.
Jackson Hopkins returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous match against Philadelphia through injury.
Defender Conner Antley made his 20th career MLS start for the Black-and-Red, playing the full 90 minutes.
Defender Lukas MacNaughton made his 10th career MLS appearance for the Black-and-Red, coming on as a 70th-minute substitute.
Defender Kye Rowles made his 25th career MLS appearance for the Black-and-Red.
#DCvCLT
The Black-and-Red is 2-5-1 against Charlotte FC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 2-2-0 record against Charlotte FC at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United is 2-8-7 at home this season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza (Red Card 21'), Conner Antley, Lucas Bartlett (Lukas MacNaughton 70'), Kye Rowles, David Schnegg (Jordan Farr 23'), Matti Peltola, Jackson Hopkins, João Peglow (Jared Stroud 49'), Aaron Herrera (Red Card 30'), Gabriel Pirani (Caden Clark 71'), Christian Benteke (c) (Dominique Badji 71')
Unused Substitutes: Boris Enow, Jacob Murrell, Derek Dodson, Rida Zouhir
Head Coach: René Weiler
Charlotte FC Lineup: Kristijan Kahlina, Jakheele Marshall-Rutty, Tim Ream (c), Andrew Privett (Bill Tuiloma 89'), Nathan Byrne, Wilfried Zaha, Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 58'), Eryk Williamson (Baye Coulibaly 89'), Nikola Petkovic (Archie Goodwin 74'), Djibril Diani, Idan Toklomati
Unused Substitutes: David Bingham, Tyger Smalls, Nick Scardina, Brandon Cambridge, Jack Neeley
Head Coach: Dean Smith
