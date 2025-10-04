Sounders FC Hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Timbers on Tonight at Lumen Field

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 46 points (12-9-10), most recently coming off a 2-2 home draw with Vancouver on September 27. Portland is in seventh place in the West with 44 points (11-10-11), most recently drawing 2-2 against FC Dallas at Providence Park, also on September 27.

The Rave Green clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with the result against Vancouver. It is the 16th time in 17 seasons of existence in MLS that the Sounders have made the playoffs, the most of any team since 2009.

Seattle and Portland met earlier this year on May 17 at Providence Park, a 1-1 draw. Albert Rusnák scored in the contest for the Rave Green. The regular season series is at an even 15-15-11 since Portland entered MLS in 2010. Dating back to 1975 in the NASL, Seattle and Portland have played 123 times, with the Sounders leading the series 57-47-19.

Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green faces off against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Shane O'Neill

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







