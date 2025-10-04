Sounders FC Hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Timbers on Tonight at Lumen Field
Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 46 points (12-9-10), most recently coming off a 2-2 home draw with Vancouver on September 27. Portland is in seventh place in the West with 44 points (11-10-11), most recently drawing 2-2 against FC Dallas at Providence Park, also on September 27.
The Rave Green clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with the result against Vancouver. It is the 16th time in 17 seasons of existence in MLS that the Sounders have made the playoffs, the most of any team since 2009.
Seattle and Portland met earlier this year on May 17 at Providence Park, a 1-1 draw. Albert Rusnák scored in the contest for the Rave Green. The regular season series is at an even 15-15-11 since Portland entered MLS in 2010. Dating back to 1975 in the NASL, Seattle and Portland have played 123 times, with the Sounders leading the series 57-47-19.
Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green faces off against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Shane O'Neill
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2025
- Real Salt Lake Secures 1-0 Win Over Colorado to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Tops Houston Dynamo FC, 4-2, Sets New MLS Expansion Records for Points and Wins - San Diego FC
- Braces from Alba and Allende Lead Inter Miami CF to 4-1 Victory Over New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 4-2, to San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Earns 16th MLS Regular Season Win in Commanding 3-0 Victory Against Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Third Consecutive Road Win with 3-1 Defeat Over Austin FC - St. Louis City SC
- Braces from Alba and Allende Lead Inter Miami CF to 4-1 Victory Over New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Falls to Minnesota - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union Win 2025 Supporters' Shield - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew Draws Orlando City SC, 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Downed by Inter Miami CF, 4-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Uses Deflected Goal to Top New York City FC - New York City FC
- LAFC Hosts Atlanta United Presented by Doordash at BMO Stadium this Sunday at 6 PM - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Scores Early, Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to FC Dallas - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Final Home Match of the Regular Season - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Loses 1-0 to Charlotte FC in Final Home Match of the Season - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Closes Home Slate with 1-1 Draw vs. Nashville SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- CLTFC grind out club-best sixth road win to move back into Top 4 of the Eastern Conference - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Playoff Home Match with Win over D.C. - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Caps Championship Week with 1-1 Draw at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Timbers on Tonight at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Midfielder Braian Ojeda Called by Paraguay for International Duty - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Secures Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Portland Timbers at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Timbers on Tonight at Lumen Field
- Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for October Friendlies
- Finalists Announced for First Ballot Class of Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends
- Sounders FC Goalkeeper Stefan Frei Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS and the Players' Tribune