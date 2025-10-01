Finalists Announced for First Ballot Class of Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends

October 1, 2025

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced the finalists for the first ballot of the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends, an exclusive honor for those that have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches and builders in Sounders history. Following a thorough candidate review process by the Nomination Committee in keeping with the Circle of Legends eligibility criteria, the first-ever ballot is comprised of three individuals whose contributions have shaped the legacy of the club: Kasey Keller (Player category), Sigi Schmid (Coach category) and Jimmy Gabriel (Builder category).

With the nomination process now complete, the Selection Electorate - comprised of all Sounders FC Alliance members and Alliance Council representatives, Sounders alumni of all eras, Sounders FC ownership and staff, along with Seattle soccer media - now votes on all three individuals for final induction. Voting is open from October 4-12, bookended by the Rave Green's final two home matches of the 2025 MLS regular season - a Rivalry Week clash on October 4 against the Portland Timbers (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and Fan Appreciation Night on October 11 vs. Real Salt Lake (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Voting is being conducted onsite at these matches and online through a Sounders FC-provided digital ballot, with further details forthcoming on club channels. In keeping with the club's Democracy in Sports ethos, for every seat on an Alliance member's account, a commensurate level of votes is assured (i.e. one seat, one vote).

The three finalists have a chance to join the inaugural 1974 Sounders NASL team, which was inducted as the first entry of the Circle of Legends in recognition of its role in laying the foundation for the decades of success that followed. The inaugural induction ceremony took place in June of 2024 as part of the club's 50th Anniversary celebration.

FINALISTS

KASEY KELLER - PLAYER

An Olympia native and U.S. Soccer legend, Keller joined Sounders FC in 2009 after an illustrious career in Europe, captaining the team at the start of its MLS era. In his three seasons with the club, Keller was a three-time MLS All-Star, named the 2011 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, while earning MLS Save of the Year honors in 2010 and 2011. Keller led the team to three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles and three MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

Additionally, Keller made over 500 appearances in European topflight divisions and recorded 47 shutouts in 102 career caps for the U.S. Men's National Team. Keller participated in four FIFA World Cups (1990, 1998, 2002, 2006) and was named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year three times (1997, 1999, 2005). He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 in a ceremony at Lumen Field.

SIGI SCHMID - COACH

Sounders FC's first Head Coach of the MLS era (2009-2016), Schmid brought class and pedigree to the Rave Green, ushering in unprecedented success for an expansion side in American sports. He led the club to five major trophies: four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014) and the 2014 Supporters' Shield.

Schmid amassed a 115-79-56 MLS regular-season record with Sounders FC, including seven-consecutive postseason appearances (2009-2015). No other expansion team in any American sport started its existence with a multi-year playoff streak in this fashion. He ranks second in MLS history with 240 career regular-season wins and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 while serving as Head Coach of Sounders FC.

Following his death in 2018, Major League Soccer renamed its annual honor for the top coach in the league: the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award.

JIMMY GABRIEL - BUILDER

The original "Mr. Sounder," Gabriel came to the Emerald City and captained the 1974 squad following a distinguished career in England, eventually taking over as player-Head Coach from 1977-1979, before making an indelible mark on the Seattle soccer community across four decades in numerous roles.

As a player, Gabriel recorded 54 appearances and seven goals, earning 1974 NASL All-Star Second Team honors. He scored the club's first-ever goal at the Kingdome in 1976, in addition to the first Sounders goal in the team's storied rivalry against the Portland Timbers in 1975. As Head Coach, Gabriel's teams notched two playoff appearances in three seasons, winning the Western Division and Pacific Conference titles before falling in Soccer Bowl '77 to Pele's New York Cosmos. But it was role in growing the game across the Puget Sound soccer community that made the deepest impact, as a mentor, coach, educator and broadcaster for more than 40 years. One of the many individuals that Gabriel inspired was current Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, with the Scotsman later joining Schmetzer's coaching staff in the USL, helping the club capture the 2005 league title.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Gabriel made over 550 professional appearances in the UK, including a prolific career in England for Everton and Southampton, in addition to Scottish club Dundee in his hometown.

NOMINATION & SELECTION PROCESS

Born of the club's Democracy in Sports ethos, the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends nomination and selection process give a voice to the greater Sounders community to immortalize the best to ever wear the shield. Using the eligibility criteria for each of the categories - Players, Coaches and Builders (recognizing those with a significant impact off the pitch) - the Nomination Committee compiled the final ballot for submission to the larger Selection Electorate.

As part of the Selection Electorate, each of the following groups below is entitled to a voting bloc in the final selection process:

Alliance members (25 percent)

Sounders alumni (20 percent)

Alliance Council (15 percent)

Sounders FC ownership (15 percent)

Seattle soccer media (15 percent)

Sounders FC staff (10 percent)

Nominees must meet a threshold of 75 percent of the total vote to advance to the induction stage in their respective categories. Individuals can remain on the nomination list for three years, and there are mechanisms in place to re-enter the ballot under certain circumstances, guided by the Nomination Committee.







