Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has been named to the United States U-17 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp from Oct. 6-10 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Georgia. The camp is the team's last gathering before head coach Gonzalo Segares selects his final 21-player roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup this November in Qatar.

All 24 players selected to the camp are born after Jan. 1, 2008, and are age-eligible for this fall's FIFA U-17 World Cup, where the United States will face Burkina Faso (Nov. 5), Tajikistan (Nov. 8) and Czechia (Nov. 11) in Group I. Following this month's camp, Segares will name his final roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in mid-October.

A product of the Sporting KC Academy, Kortkamp signed with Sporting as a Homegrown Player in December to become the youngest active goalkeeper in Major League Soccer. The 17-year-old appeared in three preseason matches in January before joining the U.S. U-17s for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which saw the Americans win all three matches to book a place at next month's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Kortkamp has participated in three previous U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during the 2024-2025 cycle. Last September, he featured twice for the U-17s against Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in Mukolov, Czech Republic. Two months later, he joined longtime teammate and Sporting KC homegrown defender Ian James for a U-17 training stint in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in Oakville, Canada, and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kortkamp first represented the United States at a U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the world-class training home of Sporting KC. He made his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendlies against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Kortkamp earned his first selection to the U.S. U-16 Men's National Team in April 2024 for a Florida training camp alongside James. The duo returned to the U-16 squad the following month for a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they notably faced Argentina in a friendly.

Kortkamp developed in the Sporting KC Academy, competing at the U-14 through U-19 levels from 2021-2024. He signed an amateur contract with Sporting KC II in May 2024 and earned his SKC II debut the following month for his first of three MLS NEXT Pro starts, including a home victory over LAFC 2 in the 2024 season finale. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign has seen Kortkamp make a team-leading 46 saves in 12 starts for Sporting KC II.







