Keys to the Match: Consistency
Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union this Saturday at Subaru Park.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Big Win
Pascal Jansen has often said he allows himself 24 hours to reflect on each New York City FC game. He could be forgiven for extending that window after last weekend's dramatic 3-2 road win against Hudson River Derby rivals, the Red Bulls.
That victory saw New York City lift the Hudson River Derby trophy for the second consecutive season-at Red Bull Arena, just as they did in 2024. More importantly, the team bounced back from defeat and reignited their momentum after a strong run of results in September.
Now comes another opportunity: a trip to face the Eastern Conference leaders in Philadelphia. With a top four finish in the conference still within reach-the first since 2022-New York City have plenty of motivation to keep pushing forward.
Form Guide
Philadelphia have put together one of the most intriguing runs of form in MLS recently.
In their last six matches, the Union have either kept a clean sheet or failed to score. That stretch has included dominant wins (4-0 and 6-0) as well as a heavy 7-0 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Unsurprisingly, they hold the best goal difference in the Eastern Conference at +23 and boast the league's strongest defensive record.
In head-to-head meetings with New York City FC, Philadelphia have had the upper hand of late, winning three of the last five. Historically, however, New York City maintain a narrow edge: 12 wins to Philly's 11, with 74 goals scored between the two clubs.
Earlier this season, Alonso Martínez struck the only goal in a 1-0 New York City win, and the team will hope for a repeat performance this weekend.
Consistency
Bradley Carnell has built his Philadelphia side around consistency this season.
Lining up in a 4-4-2 with two holding midfielders, the Union are compact out of possession and primed to transition quickly when winning the ball in dangerous areas. Under Carnell, they do not seek to dominate possession. Instead, they are direct and purposeful when they have it.
Carnell often references his "60/30/10" philosophy:
"60% of all goals are scored in that [transition] phase," he said earlier this year. "The 30% is the set pieces, so 30% of all goals being scored from set pieces. And in possession, quite surprising, you'd think a lot of people value that the most, but only 10% of the goals are scored within that (category)."
Carnell gears his strategy and training to engineer more of those transitional opportunities, and that makes Philadelphia a challenging opponent that can flip very quickly; while also meaning they can be caught on the counter. New York City will need to be mindful of that, while also trying to engineer transitional opportunities of their own.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025
- Kévin Denkey Happy to Score Himself, But Sees Team Goals and Success as Priority in the Big Picture - FC Cincinnati
- Gonzalo Segares Names Real Salt Lake Trio to U.S. Under-17 Boy's National Team Roster in Final Training Camp Before Selecting FIFA World Cup Squad - Real Salt Lake
- Finalists Announced for First Ballot Class of Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends - Seattle Sounders FC
- Keys to the Match: Consistency - New York City FC
- AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Achieves Landmark Business Milestones in Inaugural Season - San Diego FC
- Now Available: Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt Co-Designed by Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on October 4 - New England Revolution
- Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award - New York City FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Clinches 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Berth with 5-3 Victory at Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Keys to the Match: Consistency
- AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner
- Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award
- Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field