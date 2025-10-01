Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FGC is pleased to announce Tayvon Gray has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for September.

The Bronx native continued to show why he is such a reliable presence at the back, delivering a string of strong performances throughout September. Trusted in one-on-one defensive battles, Gray also offered support in attack, building a solid partnership on the right flank.

His composure was on full display during the dramatic 3-2 win over Columbus Crew, when his pass to Agustín Ojeda helped set up Julián Fernández's stoppage-time winner. He followed that with an assured showing in the 3-1 victory at Chicago, as well as contributing to a clean sheet against Charlotte.

Gray closed out the month with another impressive performance in the Hudson River Derby, underlining his consistency and importance to the squad. A hometown favorite and dependable defender, he is a worthy winner of September's Player of the Month award.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025

