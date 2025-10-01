Now Available: Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt Co-Designed by Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October, Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health have co-designed a limited-edition t-shirt in celebration of breast cancer patients and survivors. The limited-edition shirt is available for purchase now through the end of October while supplies last.

For each shirt purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Baptist Health Foundation directly supporting Baptist's mission to provide personal care to each patient from diagnosis to survivorship and beyond.

Inter Miami's First Team will also be showing their support for those impacted by breast cancer by wearing the limited-edition tee as a pre-match warm-up top ahead of the team's match against New England Revolution on Saturday, October 4.

Stop by the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Gate 3 to grab yours today while supplies last!







Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.