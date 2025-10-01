By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls

Published on October 1, 2025

For the final time in the 2025 regular season campaign, FC Cincinnati take to the road and look to close out an already historic season as it regards to success away from home. The Orange and Blue visit Harrison, New Jersey and take on the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the penultimate game of the MLS season.

Kickoff for the match is set for 7:30 p.m. and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

11

FC Cincinnati have won 10 road games this season, becoming just the 11th team in MLS history to win double-digit road matches in a season and the seventh since the league eliminated tiebreaker shootouts.

They are also the first team in league history to reach this plateau in back-to-back seasons and would become the sixth team to reach 11 wins (fourth in the post-shootout era) in league history.

Since the start of the 2023 season, FC Cincinnati leads MLS in outright road wins, securing 28 over that stretch. Five more than the next closest.

31 and counting

Evander has registered six goal contributions over the last three games, and has had at least one in every match during that span to help FC Cincinnati log seven points.

In all this season, the Brazilian superstar has logged 31 goal contributions (17 goals, 14 assists), which stands as the second-most in club history. Should Evander register three more contributions in regular-season play, Evander would surpass Luciano Acosta's 2024 record of 33 goal contributions.

14

With Roman Celentano out hurt, Goalkeeper Evan Louro has been spectacular for The Orange and Blue between the pipes in his stead. In three matches, Louro has made 14 saves and been a demonstrative force both inside and outside his area.

Per Opta and FBRef, Louro has already registered 1.3 in the Postshot Expected Goals-Goals Against (PSxG+/-) stat, which ranks 24th in Major League Soccer among the 66 keepers used in league action this season. PSxG+/- measures the number of goals scored compared to those that "should have been scored" based on expected goals. Meaning a positive number indicates that a keeper was able to stop more goals than "expected" based on the shots they have faced.

That stat is a cumulative one, so the volume of matches can impact the figure dramatically. However, if taken on a per-90-minute basis, Louro has registered 0.44 goals above expected saved per game. Which would lead the league if he were among qualified (11 games or more) keepers.

378

The New York Red Bulls are never afraid to play physically and ensure they leave their mark on the game with their tough play. This season, the Red Bulls have been called for the fifth most fouls in the Eastern Conference and have received the fourth most yellow cards in the East as well.

On a per-90 basis, the Red Bulls get called for 11.9 fouls a game when playing at home. FC Cincinnati play one of the cleanest games in MLS by comparison, getting called for just 10.8 fouls per match when playing on the road.

50?

With a goal two weeks ago in Los Angeles, Ender Echenique became the 49th unique goal scorer for The Orange and Blue in the club's MLS era. The next player to score for FC Cincinnati for the first time will be the 50th to do so, and go down in history at a nice and round number.

Echenique's goal, a 10th-minute striker against Los Angeles, was his second goal contribution after assisting a match-winner one week earlier to Evander.

15

The figure hanging over everyone in New York's head this weekend is the fate of the club's 15-year streak of making the MLS Cup Playoffs, which was snapped on Wednesday, thanks to the Chicago Fire formally eliminating the Red Bulls from postseason contention with their win in Miami.

The longest streak in MLS history by far, the last time Red Bulls missed the playoffs, there were only 15 teams in the league, and they have only ever missed the playoffs four times in their 30-year history.

With only two games left in the season, Red Bulls are left unable to improve their standing and thus can only compete to spoil others. FC Cincinnati will look to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference table, and perhaps even secure a second seed in the East should results go its way.







