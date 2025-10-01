Gonzalo Segares Names Real Salt Lake Trio to U.S. Under-17 Boy's National Team Roster in Final Training Camp Before Selecting FIFA World Cup Squad

ATLANTA / HERRIMAN - U.S. Under-17 National Team Head Coach Gonzalo Segares has called up three Real Salt Lake Academy and Real Monarchs players - Will Mackay, Luca Moisa, and Gio Villa - as part of his 24-player roster for the team's domestic training camp to be held from Oct. 6-10 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga. The camp is the team's last gathering before Segares selects his final 21-player roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup this November in Qatar.

The RSL Academy and Real Monarchs' trio has played a pivotal role in the Monarchs ongoing and historic run to its first MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance clinching a top four seed in the West and a home playoff match after its 4-2 win over North Texas SC last Saturday. Mackay has been a staple between the sticks for the Claret-and-Coblat logging 10 starts notching two of the three Monarchs clean sheets this season.

Dual national midfielder Moisa has been a rock throughout the 2025 season for Real Monarchs, logging two goals and four assists operating at the six pairing with Real Monarchs captain Griffin Dillon.

After a successful 2024-25 academy season with RSL Academy Villa has provided Real Monarchs with versatility on the right side of the pitch bringing his two-way talents to the squad in ten consecutive appearances in at the right wingback position.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship. All players are born after Jan. 1, 2008, and are age-eligible for this fall's FIFA U-17 World Cup, where the USA will face Burkina Faso (Nov. 5), Tajikistan (Nov. 8) and Czechia (Nov. 11) in Group I. Twenty-two players come from 13 different Major League Soccer clubs. The Philadelphia Union lead the way with four selections, followed by New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake with three apiece. LAFC and the LA Galaxy each have two players on the roster, while Atlanta United, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution and New York City FC are also represented. The roster is rounded out with one player apiece coming from USL Championship clubs Birmingham Legion and Orange County SC. Following this month's camp, Segares will name his final roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in mid-October.

U-17 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2008) ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), Will Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (8): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Adrian Sanders (LAFC; Claremont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy, Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.)

About the U.S. Way

The U.S. Way is a shared philosophy, strategy and a practical toolkit to enable excellence at every level of the game and for us to win. The U.S. Way is intended to work in partnership between the club and National Team environment to cultivate the next generation of talent with three areas of focus: World Class Development Pathways and Environments, including scaled Talent Identification, expanded Youth National Team programming and accelerated development and foundation building across the Extended National Teams; Shared and Scaled Infrastructure, highlighted by the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, U.S. Way digital platform and unified youth calendar; and Professional Development for the Entire Ecosystem, featuring formal courses, technical and administrative staff community building, leadership development, and best practice resource sharing. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision/us-way.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. After a historic 2024-25 season that saw RSL become the first academy to have a squad win both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season, the group now looks to build upon a firm foundation. Leading Major League Soccer in all-time homegrown signings, RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Gio Villa in January of this year, all RSL Academy products as part of its 42 homegrown signings after inking their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







