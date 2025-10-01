AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner
Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced AAA Northeast as the Official Roadside Assistance Partner of the Club.
Since 1902, AAA has remained deeply embedded in the New York City community and beyond. Known for world-class emergency roadside service, insurance, and travel planning, AAA has become synonymous with reliability and support. The latest collaboration with New York City FC celebrates the two organizations' shared mission of moving New Yorkers forward.
"New York City FC is excited to welcome AAA Northeast into the Club's family," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "AAA's commitment to serving New Yorkers goes hand in hand with our commitment to uniting and uplifting them. Together, we look forward to building a relationship that will serve fans both on and off the field."
AAA and New York City FC are iconic institutions, and with this partnership, they are united in championing the spirit of the New Yorker community. Fans will see the partnership come to life with digital activations, exclusive discounted ticket offers for AAA members, and in-stadium signage on matchdays.
"AAA Northeast is proud to be named the official roadside assistance partner of New York City FC. This partnership is an ideal match between two organizations dedicated to service and committed to excellence - at the roadside and on the pitch," says Lisa Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, AAA Northeast. "We're excited to work with New York City FC to share all that AAA has to offer and strengthen our connection to the New York communities in which we live, work and serve."
About AAA
AAA Northeast serves nearly 7 million members in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025
- Kévin Denkey Happy to Score Himself, But Sees Team Goals and Success as Priority in the Big Picture - FC Cincinnati
- Gonzalo Segares Names Real Salt Lake Trio to U.S. Under-17 Boy's National Team Roster in Final Training Camp Before Selecting FIFA World Cup Squad - Real Salt Lake
- Finalists Announced for First Ballot Class of Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends - Seattle Sounders FC
- Keys to the Match: Consistency - New York City FC
- AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Achieves Landmark Business Milestones in Inaugural Season - San Diego FC
- Now Available: Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt Co-Designed by Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on October 4 - New England Revolution
- Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award - New York City FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Clinches 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Berth with 5-3 Victory at Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Keys to the Match: Consistency
- AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner
- Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award
- Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field