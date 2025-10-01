AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced AAA Northeast as the Official Roadside Assistance Partner of the Club.

Since 1902, AAA has remained deeply embedded in the New York City community and beyond. Known for world-class emergency roadside service, insurance, and travel planning, AAA has become synonymous with reliability and support. The latest collaboration with New York City FC celebrates the two organizations' shared mission of moving New Yorkers forward.

"New York City FC is excited to welcome AAA Northeast into the Club's family," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "AAA's commitment to serving New Yorkers goes hand in hand with our commitment to uniting and uplifting them. Together, we look forward to building a relationship that will serve fans both on and off the field."

AAA and New York City FC are iconic institutions, and with this partnership, they are united in championing the spirit of the New Yorker community. Fans will see the partnership come to life with digital activations, exclusive discounted ticket offers for AAA members, and in-stadium signage on matchdays.

"AAA Northeast is proud to be named the official roadside assistance partner of New York City FC. This partnership is an ideal match between two organizations dedicated to service and committed to excellence - at the roadside and on the pitch," says Lisa Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, AAA Northeast. "We're excited to work with New York City FC to share all that AAA has to offer and strengthen our connection to the New York communities in which we live, work and serve."

About AAA

AAA Northeast serves nearly 7 million members in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.