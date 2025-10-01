Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on October 4

BOSTON - The New England Revolution will host a free, public watch party at the historic Old North Church in Boston's North End this Saturday, October 4, when the club takes on Inter Miami CF at 7:30 p.m. ET in their last away match of the season. Fans will be treated to a complimentary Revolution scarf (while supplies last) to help cheer on New England in Major League Soccer action.

Fans may enter the Washington Garden at the Old North Church through the gate on 193 Salem Street. The doors open at 7:00 p.m., half an hour before the game kicks off. The match will be projected on a large outdoor screen, and complimentary coolers of water will be provided. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own seating, snacks, and refreshments (alcohol is not permitted). The Old North Church will be open during the duration of the match so visitors can explore the history exhibit in their sanctuary and see the newly revealed angel paintings. Fans are encouraged to RSVP by claiming their free tickets on Eventbrite.

The Revolution enter Saturday's contest coming off a triumphant 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC at home last weekend. Newly acquired striker Dor Turgeman will look to make his second appearance for the club after making an impact in his MLS debut last Saturday, tallying his first MLS goal and assist to earn MLS Team of the Matchday honors. Former Miami forward Leo Campana collected his seventh goal of the campaign for New England in the victory and will aim to make a statement against his former club. Two recent MLS Most Valuable Players will go head-to-head as New England's Carles Gil takes on Lionel Messi, with both playmaking captains ranking among the league leaders in assists.

The Old North Church was established in 1723, making it the oldest surviving church in Boston. During the events of April 18, 1775, two lanterns were hung in the church's steeple, signaling Paul Revere's warning that British troops were advancing "by sea" across the Charles River. This day sparked Revere's midnight ride, leading to the beginning of the Revolutionary War. The iconic Massachusetts landmark provides a powerful symbol of resilience, making it a fitting site to support the New England Revolution as they look defeat an Eastern Conference rival.

