Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp
Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Chicago Fire FC Homegrown defender Christopher Cupps has been named to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team roster for a domestic training camp during the October International FIFA window.
The camp will take place from Oct. 6-10 in Fayetteville, Ga., and is the final camp before head coach Gonzalo Segares selects the 21-player roster for the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.
Cupps, 17, became the 27th Homegrown Player in Club history when he signed a first-team contract on Feb. 18, 2025. The young defender has started four of the five matches in which he has played for the Fire so far in 2025, including four Major League Soccer matches and one match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
He made his Major League Soccer debut against Nashville SC on April 26, 2025, and became the youngest player in Club history to ever start a match for the Chicago Fire in the 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC on May 31, 2025.
U-17 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2008) ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):
GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)
DEFENDERS (8): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Adrian Sanders (LAFC; Claremont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy, Saratoga, Calif.)
FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.)
