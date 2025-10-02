Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park Sunday, October 5
Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After defeating Austin FC 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final earlier this evening to win the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history, Nashville Soccer Club will host a U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. CT.
The free event will include the U.S. Open Cup Trophy, Chairman and Majority Owner John Ingram, Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, and members of Nashville SC's championship team. Fans who want to be a part of Music City sports history can RSVP here.
WHAT: Nashville SC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration
WHO: Nashville SC Chairman and Majority Owner John Ingram
Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan
Nashville SC's championship team
WHERE: GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza
501 Benton Ave.
Nashville, TN 37203
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025
4:30 p.m. CT - Media arrival and set up
5 p.m. CT - Championship celebration begins
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025
- Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park Sunday, October 5 - Nashville SC
- Ademar Chavez Dazzles in 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls II - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Travels to Face the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 1, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Kévin Denkey Happy to Score Himself, But Sees Team Goals and Success as Priority in the Big Picture - FC Cincinnati
- Gonzalo Segares Names Real Salt Lake Trio to U.S. Under-17 Boy's National Team Roster in Final Training Camp Before Selecting FIFA World Cup Squad - Real Salt Lake
- Finalists Announced for First Ballot Class of Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends - Seattle Sounders FC
- Keys to the Match: Consistency - New York City FC
- AAA Joins New York City FC as Official Roadside Assistance Partner - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Achieves Landmark Business Milestones in Inaugural Season - San Diego FC
- Now Available: Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt Co-Designed by Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on October 4 - New England Revolution
- Etihad Player of the Month: Tayvon Gray Scoops September Award - New York City FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Clinches 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Berth with 5-3 Victory at Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park Sunday, October 5
- Nashville SC Announces 2025 Club Award Winners
- Nashville SC Clinches Playoffs Berth; Defeat Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1
- Nashville SC Update
- Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final Watch Party at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza on October 1