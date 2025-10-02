Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park Sunday, October 5

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After defeating Austin FC 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final earlier this evening to win the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history, Nashville Soccer Club will host a U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration at GEODIS Park on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. CT.

The free event will include the U.S. Open Cup Trophy, Chairman and Majority Owner John Ingram, Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, and members of Nashville SC's championship team. Fans who want to be a part of Music City sports history can RSVP here.

WHAT: Nashville SC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship Celebration

WHO: Nashville SC Chairman and Majority Owner John Ingram

Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

Nashville SC's championship team

WHERE: GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza

501 Benton Ave.

Nashville, TN 37203

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

4:30 p.m. CT - Media arrival and set up

5 p.m. CT - Championship celebration begins







Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.