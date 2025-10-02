Ademar Chavez Dazzles in 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls II
Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 defeated New York Red Bulls II, 2-1, Wednesday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue have won three in a row (8-12-7, 38 points) and enter the final match of the season in eighth place. FCC 2 take eight of a total nine points against Red Bulls II this season.
Andy Rojas opened the scoring five minutes into the match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead before a pair of FC Cincinnati Academy youngsters combined to equalize for the Orange and Blue. Ademar Chavez scored his first professional goal after getting on the end of a Will Kuisel cross for a tap in at the back post.
Kuisel added another first this season, notching his first career assist after scoring his first MLSNP goal against New England Revolution II on Sept. 21. Kuisel now has goal contributions in two of his last three appearances for FCC 2.
Chavez would score his second of the night just four minutes into the second half to give the Orange and Blue a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. A brilliant move from Chavez near the right edge of the New York box unlocked space for the attacking winger to get off a low, curling effort, which ended up past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Austin Causey.
The result keeps FCC 2 alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race with everything to play for Sunday afternoon against OCB. The Orange and Blue are level on points with eighth place Toronto FC II and could finish as high as seventh place depending on final day results.
The Orange and Blue close out the regular season on Sunday, October 5, against Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. at 1 p.m. ET. The match, as well as all MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day matches, will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 vs New York Red Bulls II
Date: October 1, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky
Kickoff: 7:34 p.m. ET
Weather: 74 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 1-1-2
RBNY: 1-0-1
CIN - Ademar Chavez (Kuisel) 45'+1, Ademar Chavez (Mboma Dem) 49'
RBNY - Andy Rojas (Worth) 5'
LINEUPS
CIN: Paul Walters, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 64'), Andrei Chirila, Gilberto Flores (Ben Augee 80'), Noah Adnan, Stiven Jimenez, Peter Mangione (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Carson Locker 69'), Stefan Chirila, Ademar Chavez (Yamir Uculmana 64'), Tega Ikoba (Yair Ramos 69')
Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Jared Cardenas, Brandon Kristel, Dominick Lester
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
RBNY: Austin Causey, Matthew Dos Santos (Curtis Ofori 68'), Jair Collahauzo, Juan Gutierrez, Juan Mina (Steven Sserwadda 87'), Nehuen Benedetti, Adri Mehmeti (C), Nate Worth (Ryan Scuro 68'), Andy Rojas, Roald Mitchell, (Mijahir Murillo 68') Dennis Nelich (Tanner Rosborough 80')
Substitutes not used: Tobias Szewczyk, Brooklyn Schwarz, Benjamin Rodriguez, Aiden Jarvis
Head Coach: Michael Bradley
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
RBNY: Andy Rojas (Yellow Card) 29'
CIN: Tega Ikoba (Yellow Card) 41'
RBNY: Jair Collahauzo (Yellow Card) 83'
CIN: Yamir Uculmana (Yellow Card) 85'
CIN: Peter Mangione (Yellow Card) 90'+1
OFFICIALS
Referee: Wes Caouette
Ast. Referees: Jake Brochu, James Duling
Fourth Official: Josh Braunstein
