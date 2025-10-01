Kévin Denkey Happy to Score Himself, But Sees Team Goals and Success as Priority in the Big Picture

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Part of what has made Kévin Denkey's addition to FC Cincinnati this season so impactful is the consistency, and in some ways the immediacy, of what he's been able to accomplish in his first year with the club and his first year in Major League Soccer. There is an adage in MLS circles to the effect that players who join the league need a year to truly figure it out and settle into their own potential.

If that's true for Denkey, 2026 will be an amazing season; however, in the meantime, the Togolese superstar has lived up to expectations in 2025. His 14 goals in MLS action are the fifth most in club history, and his 17 goals across all competitions is already ninth in club history all-time across all eras.

It had been a couple of weeks since the last time Denkey had actually scored, creating a sort of weird effect of forgetting just how effective the striker could be. His goal Sunday versus Orlando was his first since Portland six weeks earlier and his third since July.

When put like that, it makes it seem like he had really not been effective in that time, but with an injury sidelining him for weeks and an international window in that same space, it really hasn't been all that long a time between goals when he's been on the field.

Recently, although Denkey may not have been the one to score for FCC, his play has been directly leading to goal-scoring opportunities. Even if he doesn't get the credit on the scoresheet, he has been directly contributing to the offense.

"I'm happy with the goal, but honestly, I feel like it's like a game that we lose," Denkey said after the match on Sunday against Orlando, where his 73rd-minute goal nearly stood as the winner before a late equalizer soured the night. "We still have a lot of games, a lot of important games, so to keep in it, these big moments will come more and more so I need to be ready."

Denkey's play of late has been a key part of a growing offensive presence from FC Cincinnati. The largest element of which has been the growing relationship among Evander, Brenner, and Denkey, but it also has elements outside of that trio. That trio, though, has played a part in all but one goal scored in the last six weeks and will be key to success moving forward.

Part of that success is understanding how to play together, something those players are learning more and more every week. The learning curve has not been due to a lack of chemistry or personal care, but rather that any time you play with a new player, it takes time to learn their habits. But of late, it seems that The Orange and Blue have found something that works.

In each of the last three weeks, Denkey, Evander and Brenner have collaborated on a goal. One time, it was a series of passes that got all three on the score sheet, but on two other occasions, it was a run by one of the forwards that acted as a decoy for the other by drawing the defense's attention and giving open space to run into. The first time, it was Denkey who made that run to open up Brenner; this weekend, it was reversed, with Evander finding the open man each time.

"Typically comes from our movement in ways that benefit yourself, your teammate, but are just the right run," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Sunday night of Denkey's goal and how the three are finding success together. "I think Brenner makes a good run to open up space. Evander sees it, the timing is good. Kevin takes it well. You see what those three are capable of when the timing and the movement is right when we have space to attack. I still think when we get the ball to wide areas, we don't run hard enough in front of the goal. We need more unselfish runs straight to goal to get on the end of them or open up space in different ways, but we get into the spots. It's in those moments where we could be better."

As Noonan highlighted, there is more work to be done. But getting Denkey back on the score sheet was key. At the very least, it helps build confidence for the forward, but more so continues to give Noonan examples to show his team how the spacing, timing and patience he has been preaching of late works if the team plays in sync.

"I never doubt, honestly, I know what I'm capable of doing, I know that I'm a goal scorer," Denkey said after the match Sunday against Orlando, dispelling any hints of a lack of confidence. "I work hard every day. I'm focused. I know it can happen every moment but I put the team first, every time. "

"I want to play for the team, I want to make the team win. It can be like this, or there can be different ways it can be," Denkey said, referring to the team winning with him scoring or with someone else scoring. "But I never doubt, and I stay focussed on the team winning."

At first glance, someone may assume (albeit incorrectly) that Denkey is the odd man out of an attacking Cerberus. After all, the Brazilian connection of Evander and Brenner is an obvious one to make. But Denkey doesn't feel that way at all, and Sunday highlighted just how much he enjoys working with his new teammate.

"Honestly, I love how he plays," Denkey said of Brenner. "We have great combinations, even if we don't end up with a goal. But I feel like I can get it from Evander, I can get it from Brenner. I can give it to Evander, Evander can get it from Brenner. Brenner can get it from me, every combination. It is simple. It's very easy to play together."

"We need to bring this to make Cincinnati win," Denkey continued. "I know we can do it. We can connect together to make the team win, which is the most important thing we need to do...and it keeps getting better. But yes, I really do love to play with them."

FC Cincinnati will continue to work to better themselves as the season comes to a close. With only two games remaining, spread out over three weeks, time is running out, but a trend of progress is certainly being made. Particularly on offense. Head Coach Pat Noonan highlighted defense as a place for improvement this past weekend, but in his brief synopsis of where the team stands right now, he made sure to be clear that "there are things we clearly have to improve on" all over the field.

It will take a full effort to continue forward, but there is evident progress. What comes next, though, is most important, and getting Kévin Denkey along with the rest of the offense clicking is a part of that.

"We can only focus on our games, and we missed an opportunity, of course, tonight. But for me, we are trying to get the highest seed possible," Noonan said to close his press conference on Sunday. "But it's not to rely on other results. It's just to see where it ends up, if we can have two good performances and see if we get six points."







