Late Goal Drops FC Cincinnati into Draw with Orlando City SC

Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati split points with Orlando City SC at TQL Stadium Sunday night in a 1-1 draw. The Orange and Blue (18-9-5, 59 points) remain second in the Eastern Conference and four points off of Philadelphia Union in the Supporters' Shield race. Orlando (14-7-10, 52 points) sit seventh in the conference table.

Kévin Denkey opened the scoring in the 73rd minute of play, combining with Evander to give the Orange and Blue a second half lead. With the goal, Denkey tallied his 14th of the season in MLS Regular Season play while Evander picked up his 14th assist.

Orlando equalized in second half stoppage time to escape TQL Stadium with a point. Alex Freeman and Tyrese Spicer linked up on the goal for the Lions.

The Orange and Blue return to action next Saturday, October 4 at New York Red Bulls. Kickoff from Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match airing on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return home on Decision Day on Saturday, October 18 against CF Montréal. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 74' (1-0) - The attack began when Pavel Bucha passed the ball to Evander who quickly trapped, spun and dashed from an Orlando defender. Two defenders chased Evander when he led an unmarked Kévin Denkey into the center of the box. In stride, Denkey's right foot buried the ball in the bottom left corner past a diving Pedro Gallese.

ORL: Alex Freeman, GOAL - 90'+6 (1-1) - Tyrese Spicer spun around a defending Ender Echenique and quickly used his left foot to cross the ball into the box for Alex Freeman. Freeman headed the ball past Evan Louro's diving attempt.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati took four of six points from Orlando City in the 2025 season series.

- The Orange & Blue are on their fifth unbeaten streak of three or more matches this season.

- Kévin Denkey scored his 14th goal of the regular season, second on the club to Evander (17).

- Evander notched his 14th assist and 31st goal contribution of the season.

- The duo of Denkey and Evander have connected on five goals this season.

- Evan Louro started in net for FC Cincinnati in his third consecutive match, an MLS career first for the goalkeeper.

- The match was the first Sunday Night Soccer match at TQL Stadium in club history.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC

Date: September 28, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 24,135

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

ORL: 0-1-1

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Evander) 73'

ORL - Alex Freeman (Spicer) 90'+6

LINEUPS

CIN: Evan Louro, Luca Orellano (Dominik Marczuk 80'), Lukas Engel, Nick Hagglund (Alvas Powell 66'), Miles Robinson (C), Ender Echenique, Samuel Gidi (Yuya Kubo 88'), Pavel Bucha (Tah Brian Anunga 80'), Evander, Brenner, Kévin Denkey (Ayoub Jabbari 80')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Teenage Hadebe, Gerardo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

ORL: Pedro Gallese, Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson (C), David Brekalo (Adrián Marin 79'), Marco Pašalić (Nicolás Rodríguez 83'), Kyle Smith (Joran Gerbet 69'), Eduard Atuesta, Iván Angulo (Tyrese Spicer 70'), Martín Ojeda, Duncan McGuire (Luis Muriel 79')

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Gustavo Carballo, Colin Guske, Thomas Williams

Head Coach: Óscar Pareja

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/ORL

Shots: 19 / 23

Shots on Goal: 9 / 6

Saves: 5 / 8

Corner Kicks: 2 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 0 / 1

Possession: 56.7 / 43.3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ORL - Eduard Atuesta (Yellow Card) 32'

ORL - David Brekalo (Yellow Card) 37'

CIN - Samuel Gidi (Yellow Card) 45'+2

ORL - Alex Freeman (Yellow Card) 54'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 66'

ORL - Kyle Smith (Yellow Card) 67'

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Yellow Card) 74'

ORL - Rodrigo Schlegel (Yellow Card) 86'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Ast. Referees: Corey Rockwell, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Joshua Patlak







