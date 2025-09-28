Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile

Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's recently signed attacker Matteo Silvetti has been called up by Argentina for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with the 24th edition of the tournament running from September 27 through October 19 in Chile. Silvetti and Argentina will begin action in the tournament today at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander in Valparaíso, Chile, as the team takes on Cuba in their first match in Group D.

Silvetti, 19, is one of five attackers on the roster as Argentina, the winningest team in FIFA U-20 World Cup history, will aim to clinch a seventh title.

The versatile attacker has previously made three appearances and registered a goal for Argentina's U-20 national team since making his debut in 2024.

Where to Watch

Broadcast in the U.S: Telemundo, Fox Sports, NBC Universo; Argentina's digital accounts - Instagram,

Argentina Group Stage Schedule

Match: Cuba vs. Argentina

Date: Sunday, September 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander

Match: Argentina vs. Australia

Date: Wednesday, October 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander

Match: Argentina vs. Italy

Date: Saturday, October 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander

