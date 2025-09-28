Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF's recently signed attacker Matteo Silvetti has been called up by Argentina for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with the 24th edition of the tournament running from September 27 through October 19 in Chile. Silvetti and Argentina will begin action in the tournament today at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander in Valparaíso, Chile, as the team takes on Cuba in their first match in Group D.
Silvetti, 19, is one of five attackers on the roster as Argentina, the winningest team in FIFA U-20 World Cup history, will aim to clinch a seventh title.
The versatile attacker has previously made three appearances and registered a goal for Argentina's U-20 national team since making his debut in 2024.
Where to Watch
Broadcast in the U.S: Telemundo, Fox Sports, NBC Universo; Argentina's digital accounts - Instagram,
Argentina Group Stage Schedule
Match: Cuba vs. Argentina
Date: Sunday, September 29
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander
Match: Argentina vs. Australia
Date: Wednesday, October 1
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander
Match: Argentina vs. Italy
Date: Saturday, October 4
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander
*Knockout Rounds to be determined following group stage
Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Seattle Draws 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Clinching Spot in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, on the Road Against Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday
- Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season