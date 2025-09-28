San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - San Diego FC (SDFC) fell 1-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes at Snapdragon Stadium in its final home match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. With the result, SDFC closes out its inaugural regular season at home with a 7-5-5 record ahead of its final two road fixtures.

San Jose secured the lead in the 14th minute when Josef Martínez finished a pass from Cristian Arango inside the box. Despite SDFC controlling possession for much of the match and creating late chances, the Earthquakes held on to preserve the shutout in the clubs' second meeting of the year.

SDFC now shifts its focus to its last two matches of the regular season, beginning with a visit to Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM in English, and TUDN 1700 AM in Spanish). The Club will then close out its inaugural campaign on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Providence Park (6:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM in English, and TUDN 1700 AM in Spanish).

Goal Scoring plays:

SJ - 0-1- Josef Martinez (Cristian Arango) 14th minute: Martínez received a pass from Arango inside the penalty area and fired a left-footed shot past SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, beating four defenders to score the match's lone goal.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 1-0 loss against San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC recorded its ninth loss in Club history and remains atop the Western Conference standings tied with Vancouver Whitecaps with 57 points and a 17-9-6 record.

- SDFC is 7-5-5 at home this season.

- SDFC has an 8-6-0 record in 1-0 matches this season.

- SDFC is 5-8-2 when allowing first goal.

- SDFC is 15-7-4 against Western Conference teams this season

- SDFC dominated possession, holding 63% of the ball compared to San Jose's 37%.

- SDFC had 676 passes completed compared to San Jose's 231.

- SDFC continues to lead the league in passes completed with 19,294.

- Designated player Anders Dreyer has started all 32 MLS Regular season matches this season.

- Defender Manu Duah made his 10th MLS start and 11th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 15 appearances with the Club across all competitions. He also appeared in three 2025 Leagues Club matches.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino made his third MLS start and fifth appearance for SDFC tonight. He was on the 18-man roster for the fifth-straight time after being acquired last month.

- Defender Christopher McVey became the third SDFC player to have 30 or more starts this season (Anders Dreyer 32 and Jeppe Tverskov 31).

- Defender Aiden Harangi returned to action tonight making his third start for SDFC and in MLS. He last started Aug. 17 against the San Jose Earthquakes when he had to leave the match in the 38th minute with an upper body injury. Harangi was back in the 18-man roster last week against Atlanta United.

- SDFC was without defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree and midfielder Pedro Soma as all three players are on national team duty with the U.S. Under-20 for the 2025 FIFA World Cup taking place in Chile from Sept. 27-Oct. 19.

Next Match

SDFC will travel to face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM (English), and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (17-9-6, 57 pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-14-8, 38 pts)

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Josef Martinez (Assisted by Cristian Arango) 14'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution, 71')

SJ- Ousseni Bouda (caution, 83')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Aiden Harangi (Willy, 72'), D Ian Pilcher (Franco Negri, 72'); M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Luca De La Torre, 63'); F Anders Dreyer, F Amahl Pellegrino (Alex Mighten, 63'), F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (David Vazquez, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Paddy McNair, F Emmanuel Boateng, F Corey Baird.

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES; 1

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: GK Daniel; D Daniel Munie, D Reid Roberts, D Max Floriani, M Ian Harkes, M Cristian Arango (Vitor Acosta, 68'), M Cristian Espinoza -C-(Dave Romney, 87'), M Ousseni Bouda, M Ronaldo Vieira Beau Leroux, 82'), M Benji Kikanovic (Preston Judd, 68'); F Josef Martinez (Noel Buck, 81')

Substitutes Not Used: D Bruno Wilson, M Mark-Anthony Kaye, D Nick Lima, M, GK Earl Edwards Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 70-degrees, clear

Attendance: 29,437

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.