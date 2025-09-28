Seattle Draws 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Clinching Spot in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (12-9-10, 46 points) secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-6-9, 57 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jackson Ragen scored his first goal of the season, while Albert Rusnák recorded a goal and an assist as the Rave Green split points with their rivals to the north. Cascadia week continues for Sounders FC in a week's time with a home matchup against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle sits in fifth place in the Western Conference following Saturday's result with 46 points (12-9-10).

The Rave Green officially clinched a spot in the Audi 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs following the draw. It is the 16th time in 17 years in MLS that Seattle has qualified for the postseason, the most of any expansion team in league history.

Tonight's result puts the all-time MLS regular-season series between Vancouver and Seattle at 18-11-11 in favor of Seattle. Vancouver wins the 2025 regular-season series with a record of 1-0-1, defeating the Rave Green 3-0 earlier this year at BC Place.

This marked the 156th meeting between Seattle and Vancouver dating back to 1974 in the NASL, with Seattle leading the all-time series 74-54-28.

Vancouver wins the 2025 Cascadia Cup with tonight's result, earning eight points (2-0-2). Portland and Seattle are tied for second with two points each (1-0-2). The two sides play each other next weekend on Saturday, October 4 at Lumen Field.

Jackson Ragen's goal in the 54th minute was his first of the season and his fourth tally in MLS since joining the Rave Green in 2022.

Albert Rusnák's goal in the 55th minute was his 13th of the season and 11th in MLS play, both second on the team.

Rusnák also provided the assist on Ragen's goal, his 10th in all competitions and ninth in MLS play.

With his goal and assist tonight, Rusnák became the 13th player in MLS history to record at least 70 goals and 70 assists in the regular season and is the second active player to reach the mark (Diego Fagúndez).

The Rave Green have only lost one match at home this year in MLS regular-season play (8-1-6).

Seattle has scored 36 home goals in MLS play this year, the most in a single season in franchise history. The previous record was 34 goals set in 2019.

Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the starting lineup from last weekend's match at Austin FC, with Stefan Frei, Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris replacing Andrew Thomas, Obed Vargas and Danny Musovski, respectively.

Seattle next hosts Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeart Media Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistants: Micheal Barwegen, Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 32,750

Weather: 62 degrees and mostly clear

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN - Brian White (Thomas Müller) 52'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (Albert Rusnák) 54'

SEA - Albert Rusnák 55'

VAN - Mathias Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter) 69'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Mathias Laborda (caution) 3'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 40'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) HT

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 11'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kim Kee-hee 18'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Snyder Brunell (Georgi Minoungou 82'), Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario 82'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski HT)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Yohei Takaoka; Tate Johnson, Ralph Priso, Mathias Laborda, Édier Ocampo; Andrés Cubas, Jeevan Badwal; Ali Ahmed, Thomas Müller (Sebastian Berhalter 62'), Emmanuel Sabbi (Jayden Nelson 62'); Daniel Ríos (Brian White HT, Rayan Elloumi 78')

Substitutes not used: Adrían Zendejas, Isaac Boehmer, J.C. Ngando, Giuseppe Bovalina, Mark O'Neill

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 17

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

