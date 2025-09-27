Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-9-9), most recently coming off a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC on September 21. Vancouver is in second place in the West with 56 points (16-6-8).

The two sides met earlier this year on June 8 at Lumen Field, a 3-0 win for Vancouver. Seattle leads the all-time MLS regular season series 18-11-10, including a 10-5-4 record at Lumen Field. Dating back to 1974 in the NASL, Seattle and Vancouver have played 155 times, with the Sounders leading the series 74-54-27.

Saturday also marks the third match for Seattle in the 2025 Cascadia Cup race. The Rave Green currently sit in last place in the standings with one point (0-1-1). Portland is in second with two points (0-1-2), while Vancouver leads the race for the regional title with seven points (2-0-1). Seattle's last Cascadia Cup match is scheduled for October 4 against the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field.

Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green host Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Seattle can clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with the following scenarios:

Seattle Sounders FC WIN/DRAW vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC OR

Colorado Rapids LOSS/DRAW vs. Minnesota United FC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC OR

Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Shane O'Neill

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







