Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-9-9), most recently coming off a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC on September 21. Vancouver is in second place in the West with 56 points (16-6-8).
The two sides met earlier this year on June 8 at Lumen Field, a 3-0 win for Vancouver. Seattle leads the all-time MLS regular season series 18-11-10, including a 10-5-4 record at Lumen Field. Dating back to 1974 in the NASL, Seattle and Vancouver have played 155 times, with the Sounders leading the series 74-54-27.
Saturday also marks the third match for Seattle in the 2025 Cascadia Cup race. The Rave Green currently sit in last place in the standings with one point (0-1-1). Portland is in second with two points (0-1-2), while Vancouver leads the race for the regional title with seven points (2-0-1). Seattle's last Cascadia Cup match is scheduled for October 4 against the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field.
Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green host Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Seattle can clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with the following scenarios:
Seattle Sounders FC WIN/DRAW vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC OR
Colorado Rapids LOSS/DRAW vs. Minnesota United FC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC OR
Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Shane O'Neill
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2025
- San Diego FC Hosts Grand Opening of Right to Dream Academy - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look for Season Sweep against Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Red Bulls - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer Clash at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Right to Dream Launches State-Of-The-Art Football Academy in San Diego, Marking a New Era for Talent Development in North America - San Diego FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on "Noche Latina E Hispana" - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Visit Charlotte FC in North Carolina this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Push for the Playoffs in Cross-Conference Matchup at Nashville SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Regroup & Reset: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday in Must-Win Match against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Heartbeat of Club with Fan Appreciation Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Cross the River - New York City FC
- Miguel Almirón Visits, Makes Donations to Agape Youth and Family Center and CURE Childhood Cancer - Atlanta United FC
- Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Seattle Falls 2-1 to Austin FC on Sunday Evening at Q2 Stadium
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Sunday Afternoon at Q2 Stadium
- Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, September 20
- Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas Called-Up for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup