LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES (Friday, Sept. 26, 2025)- The LA Galaxy are competing at home again this week and will host Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass) on Saturday, September 27 in the next match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The evening will feature an Oktoberfest-inspired theme, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a voucher upon entry to redeem for a limited-edition Marco Reus bobblehead. In addition, the Club will spotlight its ongoing efforts to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Partnering with the Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU), the LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy Foundation will honor young patients and their families with players take the field in warm-up boots and jerseys specially designed to amplify the message of "Never Ever Give Up." Additional programming details for the match can be found below.

LA Galaxy Against Sporting Kansas City:

Saturday's match marks the 83rd meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City (74th in regular season play), with LA leading the all-time series 33-31-18. Against Sporting Kansas City, the Galaxy hold a 28-27-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 35 all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Kansas City, LA holds an 18-8-9 record. The last meeting between the two sides came on May 4, 2025, when Sporting earned a 1-0 home win at Children's Mercy Park. The Galaxy enter Saturday's match unbeaten in three of their last four league games (0-1-3), with their last home win coming in a 3-0 shutout of the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 23.

The match on Saturday will be coached by First Assistant Coach Dan Calichman, an original member of the founding LA Galaxy team in 1996 and an assistant coach to Greg Vanney since 2014. Calichman represented the LA Galaxy from 1996-1998, debuting for the club during the LA Galaxy's first-ever match, a 2-1 win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars at the Rose Bowl on April 13, 1996. In total, he made 113 appearances - all starts - during his time in MLS, appearing for the Galaxy, New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes. He captained the team for three seasons, earning All-Star recognition in 1996.

In addition to his distinguished career in MLS as a player, Calichman served on staff at Toronto FC as an assistant coach from 2014 to 2020. Prior to his time with Toronto FC, he was the head coach of the men's soccer team at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., from 2004-2014. Originally from Huntington Station, NY, he and Vanney were teammates serving the LA Galaxy's backline together during his three seasons with the club. He has been an Assistant Coach with the LA Galaxy since 2021.

Programming Activations and Honoring Dejan Joveljić's 2024 LA Galaxy Contributions

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a full evening of programming at Dignity Health Sports Park. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a voucher to pick up a limited-edition Marco Reus bobblehead as part of the Club's Oktoberfest celebration. At the start of warm-ups, around 6:50 p.m., the LA Galaxy will present former teammate Dejan Joveljić with his 2024 MLS Cup Championship Ring in honor of his contributions to the team in 2024. Ahead of kickoff, DJ Craze will perform a pre-game set to energize the crowd as part of Sounds of the Galaxy, while the LA Galaxy Foundation will host an auction of player-signed Kick Childhood Cancer number jerseys from 3:30 p.m. through the 75th minute of the match. Supporters who purchased the German Heritage Celebration Ticket Pack can visit the Item Pick-Up Booth located behind SoccerFest to claim their exclusive LA Galaxy x German Heritage Hat. Following the final whistle, fans are invited to keep the celebration going at Extra Time, a post-match event featuring live music in the AMEX Stadium Club from approximately 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, September 27 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, CA

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros, Martin Zuniga







