Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will host Atlanta United FC on Saturday night in the team's penultimate home match at Gillette Stadium. New England's annual "Noche Latina e Hispana" match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Tune into Mas Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

The Revolution lead the regular season series with Atlanta United FC, 6-5-4, and enter Saturday's matchup in search of their third consecutive win against the Five Stripes, including a 1-0 victory in the season's first meeting on April 12. In that match, Midfielder Carles Gil netted the game-winning goal from the penalty spot, one of his team-high 10 goals this season. The captain's next penalty conversion will move him past Lee Nguyen (17) for the most penalty goals in team history, while his next goal will see him join Nguyen as the only Revolution players to record 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season play. Against Atlanta United, Gil has logged five goals and four assists in 10 previous meetings.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention last weekend, New England has plenty of motivation to reward the home support with three points as they look to end a three-game winless skid at Gillette Stadium. Atlanta has struggled on the road, registering just one victory over 14 away matches in 2025. Last weekend, the Five Stripes battled 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC to a 1-1 draw at home, with Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almirón scoring the game-tying goal. The former Newcastle United man leads Atlanta with a team-high seven assists, while forward Emmanuel Latte Lath paces the attack with seven goals scored. Goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert, a 21-year-old University of Connecticut product, has recorded two shutouts over his five starts this season.

In Interim Head Coach Pablo Moreira's first game at the helm, a 1-0 defeat to the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union last Saturday, he deployed three teenagers 18 or younger: midfielders Allan Oyirwoth (18) and Eric Klein (18), and defender Peyton Miller (17). Oyirwoth has made three consecutive appearances and two straight starts since his MLS debut on Sept. 6 at Chicago. Miller is currently away from the team as he represents the United States at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The youngest player on the American roster, Miller will kick off the competition's group stage on Sept. 29 against New Caledonia.

Saturday's match is expected to feature the debut of the Revolution's newest attacking option, 21-year-old Israeli forward Dor Turgeman. Acquired from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in August via the MLS U22 Initiative, Turgeman netted 32 goals along with 10 assists over 114 appearances for his previous club. He owns 12 caps for the Israel Men's National Team, including two appearances in September's World Cup Qualifiers.

Along the backline, Turgeman's countryman Ilay Feingold recently made his first start at center back in what was his 28th MLS appearance. Mali international Mamadou Fofana returns to action after serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Fofana, who owns 27 starts in his first MLS campaign, has featured in all nine of New England's shutout performances in 2025. One more clean sheet would see the Revolution reach 10 shutouts in a season for the fifth time.

On Saturday night, fans can look forward to exciting festivities, unique activities, and a vibrant atmosphere throughout Gillette Stadium as the club celebrates the Latino and Hispanic communities that comprise such a vital part of New England and MLS. Stop by the Gillette Stadium ProShop or in-stadium merchandise stands to purchase a special edition scarf designed by local cartoonist and illustrator Dave Ortega, who blended Latin American and Hispanic cultures around the message "Viva la Revolución!" The Fan Zone celebration in the plaza will also feature a live DJ and live performance by Rafa Moreno & Vibra Tropical. Several local groups and consulates will be present with activations in the Fan Zone, including the club's Spanish-language radio partner, Mas Latino. There will also be a photo booth, face painting, and coloring station with Slyde. At halftime, there will be a dance performance by Fraternidad Folklorika Boliviana.

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC

Saturday, September 27, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass & Apple TV+

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

99.9 FM/1300 AM Mas Latino

(Spanish)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







