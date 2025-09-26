Regroup & Reset: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Reset the Mindset

Charlotte FC's 0-2 loss away from home is in the rearview. Now, it's about remembering why they are the most dominant home side in MLS. With a league-best 12 home wins, just two losses, and a draw, Bank of America Stadium has truly become a fortress. The Crown have posted 10 clean sheets in their last 18 home matches and 17 in 32 under Head Coach Dean Smith, a defensive record that speaks volumes.

Saturday offers a chance to reset the mindset, lean into the comfort of home, and channel the energy of The Crown's supporters. The last time these two sides met, Charlotte edged Montréal 1-0 in Canada. Now, with a shot at going 4-0-0 against Eastern Conference Canadian teams this season, the stakes are clear.

Saturday is about resetting the mentality, feeding off the energy of the home crowd, and playing with the confidence that's earned them their current spot at fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Regain Focus

Charlotte FC's recent form has been impressive, with 28 points from a possible 33 and five clean sheets in their last seven league matches. Though against a CF Montréal side that has historically had the edge in the series (4-2-1), The Crown will need to focus on tightening up in key areas to avoid costly slip-ups.

With three matches left in the regular season, and an extremely tight race for a top spot in the conference and league, there is simply no room for errors or an unfocused mindset. Charlotte's defensive structure has been solid but maintaining that edge requires precision across all lines. Whether it's building out from the back or transitioning through midfield, every touch, pass, tackle and shot matters.

Backline Brilliance

Charlotte FC are at their best when they dictate the rhythm of the match. They don't want to be reactive, they want to be the ones setting the pace, forcing Montréal to adjust. This starts with a backline that has boasted leadership, experience and success.

Part of that leadership and success has been centerback Adilson Malanda. Malanda remains as the only outfield player in MLS to have started all 31 matches and played every minute (2790) this season. He is one of three players in MLS to accomplish the feat as the other two players are goalkeepers. His consistency has been the backbone of Charlotte FC's defensive success. Malanda's presence has allowed CLTFC to build their on-field chemistry and execute game plans with confidence, all being key ingredients in Charlotte's impressive run of clean sheets and league-best home form.

This match is Charlotte FC's chance to reinforce their identity. The Crown have the tools, the talent, and the track record to take control. A strong start, a disciplined backline, and a tempo they control could be the formula to continuing their march toward postseason glory.

SEPT 27 // CHARLOTTE vs. MONTREAL

Charlotte FC take on CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Join us for Por La Cultura Night as The Crown continue their push to the playoffs.







