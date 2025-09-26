Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Red Bulls
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Red Bulls tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks and Nico Cavallo. Alonso Martínez will also miss the game.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
