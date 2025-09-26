Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Red Bulls

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Red Bulls tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks and Nico Cavallo. Alonso Martínez will also miss the game.

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg







