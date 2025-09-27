LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES AND TOLUCA - Ahead of the seventh annual Campeones Cup, the reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy, and LIGA MX Campeon de Campeones winners Toluca FC, will conduct impactful legacy projects in their local markets that will increase access to soccer programming and build a legacy for future generations.

For the fourth consecutive occasion in Campeones Cup history, these legacy events will be hosted in both the United States and Mexico, reinforcing the commitment of Major League Soccer and LIGA MX, as partners, to be a force for positive change and create impact across both countries.

Community activations began this Friday, September 26, when Toluca FC and LIGA MX launched a train-the-trainer coaching program serving the youth of San Mateo Atenco in Toluca, Mexico. Local community coaches will be mentored by a Toluca FC athletic trainer and will lead weekly clinics for 30 boys and girls between the ages of 10-14. The program will also see first team psychologists and nutritionists provide participants with educational sessions in mental wellness and healthy habits, as well as deliver soccer and training equipment through schedule programming.

On the MLS side, the LA Galaxy has teamed up with Para Los Niños to make a five-year investment in the organization's middle school boys' and girls' soccer programming. With 16 locations across Los Angeles, Para Los Niños (PLN) integrates education, early intervention, mental health, public health, community engagement, and leadership development to support Hispanic and Latino youth. Through this partnership, the LA Galaxy and MLS will provide equipment, coaching, and financial support to strengthen player development and enable PLN teams to compete in regional competitions, giving students the opportunity to grow and challenge themselves against peers across the city. LA Galaxy Youth Coaches will also offer ongoing guidance and training throughout the five-year partnership.

Reigning MLS Cup champions the LA Galaxy will host LIGA MX Campeon de Campeones winners Toluca FC for the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, October 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 pm PT; MLS Season Pass) in Carson, Calif. Tickets are still available on www.AXS.com.







