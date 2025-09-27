LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES AND TOLUCA - Ahead of the seventh annual Campeones Cup, the reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy, and LIGA MX Campeon de Campeones winners Toluca FC, will conduct impactful legacy projects in their local markets that will increase access to soccer programming and build a legacy for future generations.
For the fourth consecutive occasion in Campeones Cup history, these legacy events will be hosted in both the United States and Mexico, reinforcing the commitment of Major League Soccer and LIGA MX, as partners, to be a force for positive change and create impact across both countries.
Community activations began this Friday, September 26, when Toluca FC and LIGA MX launched a train-the-trainer coaching program serving the youth of San Mateo Atenco in Toluca, Mexico. Local community coaches will be mentored by a Toluca FC athletic trainer and will lead weekly clinics for 30 boys and girls between the ages of 10-14. The program will also see first team psychologists and nutritionists provide participants with educational sessions in mental wellness and healthy habits, as well as deliver soccer and training equipment through schedule programming.
On the MLS side, the LA Galaxy has teamed up with Para Los Niños to make a five-year investment in the organization's middle school boys' and girls' soccer programming. With 16 locations across Los Angeles, Para Los Niños (PLN) integrates education, early intervention, mental health, public health, community engagement, and leadership development to support Hispanic and Latino youth. Through this partnership, the LA Galaxy and MLS will provide equipment, coaching, and financial support to strengthen player development and enable PLN teams to compete in regional competitions, giving students the opportunity to grow and challenge themselves against peers across the city. LA Galaxy Youth Coaches will also offer ongoing guidance and training throughout the five-year partnership.
Reigning MLS Cup champions the LA Galaxy will host LIGA MX Campeon de Campeones winners Toluca FC for the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, October 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 pm PT; MLS Season Pass) in Carson, Calif. Tickets are still available on www.AXS.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2025
- San Diego FC Hosts Grand Opening of Right to Dream Academy - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look for Season Sweep against Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Red Bulls - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer Clash at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Right to Dream Launches State-Of-The-Art Football Academy in San Diego, Marking a New Era for Talent Development in North America - San Diego FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on "Noche Latina E Hispana" - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Visit Charlotte FC in North Carolina this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Push for the Playoffs in Cross-Conference Matchup at Nashville SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Regroup & Reset: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday in Must-Win Match against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Heartbeat of Club with Fan Appreciation Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Cross the River - New York City FC
- Miguel Almirón Visits, Makes Donations to Agape Youth and Family Center and CURE Childhood Cancer - Atlanta United FC
- Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Suffer Narrow 3-2 Defeat to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Host FC Cincinnati Tomorrow, Saturday, September 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park