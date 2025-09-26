Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Heartbeat of Club with Fan Appreciation Night at Shell Energy Stadium

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will celebrate the heartbeat of the Club, hosting Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort, at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, when they host conference-leading San Diego FC in the final regular season home match of the season.

Fans can look forward to a night full of giveaways, surprises and non-stop energy as the Club thanks them for their incredible support all season long.

Tickets for the match are 20 percent off and selling fast, while purchases can be applied as credit for 2026 Season Memberships. Fans can purchase tickets and take advantage of the offer via SeatGeek.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure an exclusive limited-edition gate giveaway poster to commemorate 20 seasons of the Dynamo, while supplies last.

Surprise giveaways will happen throughout the night at Shell Energy Stadium, including seat upgrades, signed jerseys, signed match balls, Season 20 signed posters, limited edition merchandise, Dynamo swag bags and much more. The only requirement for fans to win prizes is to simply show up and cheer the Dynamo on loudly and proudly.

Additionally, in the week leading up to the match, fans can follow @houstondynamo on social media and keep an eye out for posts and announcements for their opportunity to score more exclusive prizes, including match tickets.

Throughout the concourse on matchday, the official FIFA World Cup 26™ Mascot Tour will be at Shell Energy Stadium to bring the excitement of the tournament directly to Houston. Fans will have an opportunity to meet the trio of official mascots, Maple™ (CAN), Zayu™ (MEX), and Clutch™ (USA), who embody the unity, diversity and shared passion for the world's game across North America. As true "ambassadors" of FIFA World Cup 26™, the mascots bring joy, energy and connection to fans before, during and beyond the tournament.

Following the match, head coach Ben Olsen and a player will address the stadium to express their gratitude for the support throughout the season. Additionally, 2025 Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to take a group photo on the pitch, while lucky fans will have the opportunity to receive a match-worn jersey off the back of the players.

The Dynamo are currently in the midst of a push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting just one place and one point outside of the Western Conference playoff line with three regular season matches remaining, including on the road versus Nashville (Sept. 27), at home versus San Diego (Oct. 4) and on the road versus Kansas City (Oct. 18).

In Houston's previous meeting with conference-leading San Diego in July, the Dynamo earned a thrilling 4-3 road victory over the hosts. The match saw goals from forward Lawrence Ennali and defender Franco Escobar, while forward Ezequiel Ponce scored two late goals (87' and 100') to secure the victory.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.