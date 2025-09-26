Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United heads west this weekend for a Western Conference matchup against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Loons, battling for a top spot in the West, look to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 setback at home against Chicago Fire FC last Saturday. Despite the final score line, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair turned in another standout performance, recording multiple saves while denying a penalty late in the second half to keep the Loons competitive.

The Rapids, meanwhile, return home after falling 3-1 on the road to FC Dallas. Forward Calvin Harris continued his strong season by netting his fifth goal of the season, setting a new single-season career high, but Colorado was unable to overcome Dallas' early two-goal lead. The defeat underscored the Rapids' struggles away from home, though they have historically found more consistency at altitude in Commerce City, where they have collected more than half of their points this season.

The Loons have been strong on the road in 2025, boasting eight victories and a goal differential that has kept them among the most competitive traveling teams in MLS. With veteran leaders such as Michael Boxall, Wil Trapp and Robin Lod guiding a younger lineup, Minnesota will aim for a disciplined performance to secure valuable points. Colorado, currently outside the playoff line but still within close distance, will approach the match with urgency.

With just three matches left in the MLS regular season, the hosts will see Saturday night as a must-win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Saturday's showdown at Dick's Sporting Goods Park sets the stage for another tight battle, with Minnesota aiming to solidify its postseason position and Colorado fighting to keep its playoff chase alive.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Carlos Harvey - Knee (Out)

DJ Taylor - Thigh (Out)

Kelvin Yeboah - Thigh (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ COLORADO RAPIDS

Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado

09.27.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 32

8:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 15-7-9 (54 pts. | 8-2-5 on the road)

COL: 11-14-6 (39 pts. | 8-5-2 at home)







