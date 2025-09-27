LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27

LAFC, riding a high-scoring three-game win streak, travels to face St. Louis CITY SC in a Western Conference clash this Saturday, September 27. Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

A win against St. Louis, a team the Black & Gold has never lost to (3-0-2), would help pad its lead ahead of fifth place Seattle and would also represent a significant milestone for head coach Steve Cherundolo, as it would be his 100th win across all competitions with the club.

Saturday's game against St. Louis will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at St. Louis CITY SC

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Energizer Park; St. Louis, MO

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)

MATCH NOTES:

International soccer icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with the pair combining to score 15 of LAFC's 19 goals since Son's debut on Aug. 9.

Bouanga, who is in the hunt to finish as the league's top scorer, recently set a pair of impressive club and league milestones:

Bouanga became LAFC's all-time goal-scoring leader with 97 goals in all competitions after scoring against RSL on Sept. 17, moving past Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela.

Bouanga became the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular-season goals in three consecutive seasons when he scored a hat trick against RSL on Sept. 21.

Bouanga is the second leading scorer in MLS this season with 22 goals; he trails only Lionel Messi (24).







