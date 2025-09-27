LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC, riding a high-scoring three-game win streak, travels to face St. Louis CITY SC in a Western Conference clash this Saturday, September 27. Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).
A win against St. Louis, a team the Black & Gold has never lost to (3-0-2), would help pad its lead ahead of fifth place Seattle and would also represent a significant milestone for head coach Steve Cherundolo, as it would be his 100th win across all competitions with the club.
Saturday's game against St. Louis will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at St. Louis CITY SC
Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Energizer Park; St. Louis, MO
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)
MATCH NOTES:
International soccer icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with the pair combining to score 15 of LAFC's 19 goals since Son's debut on Aug. 9.
Bouanga, who is in the hunt to finish as the league's top scorer, recently set a pair of impressive club and league milestones:
Bouanga became LAFC's all-time goal-scoring leader with 97 goals in all competitions after scoring against RSL on Sept. 17, moving past Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela.
Bouanga became the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular-season goals in three consecutive seasons when he scored a hat trick against RSL on Sept. 21.
Bouanga is the second leading scorer in MLS this season with 22 goals; he trails only Lionel Messi (24).
Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2025
- San Diego FC Hosts Grand Opening of Right to Dream Academy - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look for Season Sweep against Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Red Bulls - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer Clash at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Right to Dream Launches State-Of-The-Art Football Academy in San Diego, Marking a New Era for Talent Development in North America - San Diego FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on "Noche Latina E Hispana" - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Visit Charlotte FC in North Carolina this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Push for the Playoffs in Cross-Conference Matchup at Nashville SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Regroup & Reset: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday in Must-Win Match against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Heartbeat of Club with Fan Appreciation Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Cross the River - New York City FC
- Miguel Almirón Visits, Makes Donations to Agape Youth and Family Center and CURE Childhood Cancer - Atlanta United FC
- Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Takes Three-Game Win Streak on the Road to St. Louis City SC on Saturday, September 27
- LAFC Weekly
- LAFC Continues Offensive Explosion with 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake as Carlos Vela Is Honored at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Noche de Carlos Vela at BMO Stadium on Sunday, September 21
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Timothy Tillman to Multi-Year Contract Extension