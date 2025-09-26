Miguel Almirón Visits, Makes Donations to Agape Youth and Family Center and CURE Childhood Cancer

ATLANTA - Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón recently visited with two local non-profit organizations, Agape Youth and Family Center and CURE Childhood Cancer, while making significant donations totaling $50,000. As part of his ongoing efforts to give back to a city and fanbase that has always supported him, Almirón chose to contribute to organizations focused on serving under-resourced youth and conquering childhood cancer.

Born and raised in Asunción, Paraguay, Almirón created a foundation called Sembrando Felicidad to support children in his hometown, providing meals to local hospitals and a cafeteria in the neighborhood where he grew up. A member of the club's inaugural roster in 2017, Almirón returned this season and has been committed to serving the community during both of his stints in Atlanta.

"When I arrived in Atlanta in 2017, the city welcomed me and helped me when I was young. I'm forever grateful for that and want to try to return the affection that Atlanta has given me," Almirón said. "I always say that soccer has given me a lot, and I try to help people, especially children, because they deserve every opportunity for their future. I also lived it myself as a child and know what happens when you're in need. It was an honor to visit with children from both organizations and I look forward to working closely with them in the future."

On Sept. 17, Almirón made a surprise visit to the Agape Youth and Family Center to interact with children during their after-school programs. Agape Youth and Family Center is a non-profit organization with a mission to empower children and families from underserved communities and end generational poverty. The organization serves more than 200 children and families annually with programming that focuses on academic support and life skills training while also providing resources to help inspire hope and confidence in the next generation of Atlanta's youth.

"We are deeply honored to be chosen and seen by one of Atlanta's finest athletes and a global soccer star," said Agape CEO Nell Benn. "Miguel's generosity and presence made an extraordinary impact on our students and families, reminding them that they are valued and their dreams matter."

Almirón also visited the Arthur M. Blank Hospital on Sept. 18 and served dinner to patients and their families on the pediatric cancer floor. CURE drives innovative research to find cures for childhood cancers while providing essential support to families in the fight.

"We are humbled and honored by Miguel Almirón's support," said CURE CEO Kristin Connor. "His gift will provide critical support to children with cancer and their families in their hardest moments and advance the research that can change their future. We are sincerely grateful."







