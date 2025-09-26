Nashville SC Update
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this weekend's fixture at GEODIS Park against Houston Dynamo FC (13W-7L-9D) for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken that could see the Boys in Gold clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with a win or a New York Red Bulls loss or draw versus New York City FC, Nashville Soccer Club (15W-11L-5D) will visit Austin FC (12W-10L-8D) in its first ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. CT. With a win against Austin, Nashville could become the first team in Tennessee history to win a major professional sports championship.
To celebrate its first-ever appearance in the U.S. Open Cup Final, Nashville SC is hosting a free watch party at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans interested in being a part of Music City sports history can RSVP here.
Nashville SC will resume its MLS schedule when it visits CF Montréal (5W-17L-9D) Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT in its penultimate regular season match.
After this Sunday's fixture against Inter Miami CF II, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will conclude its regular season when it hosts Carolina Core FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. CT for I Heart Huntsville Day presented by the Wicks Family Foundation.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final: Nashville SC at Austin FC (Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. CT)
Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Network
Nashville SC at CF Montréal (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
Huntsville City FC vs. Carolina Core FC (Sunday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
