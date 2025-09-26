CF Montréal to Visit Charlotte FC in North Carolina this Saturday
Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - With three games remaining in the regular season, CF Montréal will hit the road to take on Charlotte FC this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Bank of America Stadium (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad will play their only away match in the month of September against a Charlotte side it hasn't seen since the Club's home opener back on April 12.
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 4-2-1 record (8 goals for, 5 goals against) against Charlotte FC along with an even 1-1-1 record when playing at Bank of America Stadium.
In its second season under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte is currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte snapped a league record-tying nine-game winning streak in MLS play last Saturday with a 2-0 loss to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.
CF Montréal's leading scorer Prince Owusu is one goal away from tying a Club record. The German striker scored eight of his 12 MLS goals on the road, which is one away from a record set by Nacho Piatti during the 2016 season.
Owusu is currently tied with Romell Quioto for most goals scored in one season in all competitions with 16. Marco Di Vaio is the Club's record holder with a tally of 22 goals in the 2013 season.
